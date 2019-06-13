×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Director Alex Timbers on Creating Worlds on Broadway

By

Senior Designer

Haley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Moulin Rouge director Alex Timbers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

In the past year, Alex Timbers has directed the Tony-nominated “Beetlejuice” and the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” (which begins previews June 28 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre). Here, he reflects on his most recent projects and the challenges of bringing two iconic movie musicals to Broadway within a year. 

Both “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge!” live in elaborate worlds. How do you start creating those?

I find world-creation shows challenging but really satisfying. A lot of it’s fun and dreaming big, but a lot of it’s about being rigorous with rules of design and the period’s elements, shapes and costumes — but those things are juxtaposed in ways that feel surprising. You’d never have a baseball cap onstage in that time, but at the same time, the lighting and the sound are incredibly contemporary, like a pop concert. You have to be consistent and rigorous with yourself, where the rules feel effortless for an audience.

Related

How do you work on character development?

You start asking questions: How do you raise the stakes for these characters? How do you make their choices more complicated? What can the character onstage do versus the character in the film?

What’s the hardest part about directing a musical where people know the material?

It’s important for the creative team to love the source material as much as the audience does. What theater does well is very different from what a movie does well. You’ll see little Easter eggs in the theater to let the audience know that the creators embrace the source material in the same way you do, but you’ll see them in ways that are rearranged or surprising. You want to honor [the material] but not be beholden to it.

How did out-of-town runs influence your direction?

The out-of-town feedback is very, very helpful. I think it would be foolhardy — if you’re realizing that certain things aren’t working or aren’t connecting with an audience — to dig in your heels and say, “My art is more important than the audience’s opinion.” I’ve never come from that — I consider myself a populist theater maker. Every time you have an opportunity to make a show better, that’s really exciting. 

Can you talk about the logistics and licensing for a jukebox musical?

Justin [Levine, music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger], John [Logan, book writer] and I spent a lot of time in hotel rooms going beat by beat through the show and thinking: “If we could have any song for this moment, what is the most central emotional need? What do we need to convey through story, and what is specific to this character?” That’s where it began. And then the process became trying to find what was actually possible. In general, we’ve been lucky that a lot of artists were excited about participating. … There’s something like 75 licensed songs within the show, and it’s unique in the way that Justin has blended it all together. It’s extraordinary.

There’s been criticism that Broadway is filled with jukebox musicals and movie adaptations.

If you go back, so many great musicals — “Oklahoma!,” “My Fair Lady” — were based on preexisting source material. The shows that do really well are the ones that establish themselves on their own theatrical terms. You look at “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” or “The Band’s Visit” — those things feel re-invented for the stage from their source material. 

Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Timbers

Age: 40 Hometown: New York City Broadway Show He Most Wants To See: “Kiss Me, Kate” Dream Audience Member: Someone who’s never been to the theater Favorite Song in “Moulin Rouge!”: “Such Great Heights,” by the Postal Service Where He Was During the Tony Announcements: On vacation in Santa Fe, N.M. Next Project: “American Utopia”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Lesley Barber Film Composer

    How 'Late Night' Composer Lesley Barber Channeled Paul Shaffer for Talk-Show Theme

    When director Nisha Ganatra started planning “Late Night,” the new Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling film about a failing late-night network talk show, she knew she’d need a house band and a theme for the program. Her first call was to composer Lesley Barber (“Manchester by the Sea”), with whom she had worked a few years ago on [...]

  • Moulin Rouge director Alex Timbers

    'Beetlejuice,' 'Moulin Rouge!' Director Alex Timbers on Creating Worlds on Broadway

    In the past year, Alex Timbers has directed the Tony-nominated “Beetlejuice” and the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” (which begins previews June 28 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre). Here, he reflects on his most recent projects and the challenges of bringing two iconic movie musicals to Broadway within a year.  Both “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge!” [...]

  • Adam Driver appears in The Report

    Amazon's Awards Hopeful 'The Report' Hitting Prime Two Weeks After Theatrical Debut

    Amazon Studios’ “The Report,” a political thriller starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, will have a two-week exclusive run in theaters starting Sept. 27 before landing on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 11. Amazon intends to continue rolling out the film in theaters even after its released on Prime as the studio continues to test [...]

  • Toy Story 4 Forky

    Film Review: 'Toy Story 4'

    The number 4 typically doesn’t bode well for film franchises, which understandably has quite a few “Toy Story” fans feeling nervous. When it comes to constructing dramatic arcs across multiple movies, trilogies seem to offer a natural cycle, after which creatives must decide whether to reinvent (see “Fast & Furious,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) or [...]

  • 'Dogs Don't Wear Pants' Review: Finnish

    Film Review: 'Dogs Don't Wear Pants'

    For those who found too much fantasy in “Fifty Shades of Grey’s” depiction of S&M and its painful, cathartic pleasures, “Dogs Don’t Wear Pants” arrives as a welcome corrective. Though it doesn’t go in for explicit shock therapy, this inky comedy about a straitlaced widower who finds an alternative way to harness his grief — [...]

  • Box Office: Spider-Man Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Eyes $150 Million-Plus Holiday Weekend Debut

    The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man couldn’t stay away from theaters for too long. Coming on the heels of his emotional appearance in “Avengers: Endgame,” Tom Holland’s web-slinging hero is headed back to multiplexes over the July 4 holiday weekend for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” According to early tracking, Sony’s Marvel Comic entry is expected to earn $154 million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad