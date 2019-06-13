×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Announces 10 Comics to Watch for 2019

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
10 Comics to Watch
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Variety has chosen its 10 Comics to Watch for 2019.

The honorees will be profiled in the July 18 issue of Variety and at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal at a cocktail party on Thursday, July 25, followed by a panel and showcase on Friday, July 26. The events are sponsored by Cohen & Gardner LLP.

The list makes up a range of stand-ups, content creators and comedy creatives that are selected by group including Variety editors and critics with input from the comedy community, including those that scout, book, represent, produce and cast comics on a daily basis.

Variety launched the list in 2000 with such now-recognizable names as Zach Galifianakis and Patton Oswalt. Over the years, other honorees have included Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani.

“Comedy in 2019 means finding ways to thread the needle of sensitive political sensibilities while also locating the funny bones of audiences craving fresh ways of skewering the algorithm-protected no-laugh zones,” says Steven Gaydos, Variety’s executive VP of content. “So the times require inventiveness and fearlessness and our Variety 2019 Comics to Watch have both qualities in abundance.”

Related

Says Paul Ronca, senior director of creative development and brand partnerships for the festival, “We look forward to welcoming the 2019 ‘Variety 10 Comics to Watch’ to the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal this July. These are great performers that we feel will be stars in the near future like many past ‘10 To Watch’ alumni.”

The 10 comics selected this year are:

Fahim Anwar – Recently seen in the Comedy Central special “Goatface” with his comedy group of the same name, his special “Fahim Anwar: There’s No Business Like Show Business” is now available on Amazon and ITunes.

Celeste Barber  – A native of Australia where her book “Challenge Accepted!” was at #1 for six months, she recently began touring the US and will be taping her first hour special for Showtime before embarking on her European tour.

D.C. Young Fly – A rapper, comedian and podcaster, D.C. Young Fly became a favorite on Vine and can be seen on “Wild ‘N Out” and as one of the hosts of MTV’s “Total Request Live.” He’s been seen recently on television in “Grownish,” “Rel,” and “How High 2.”

Chris Fleming – The creator and star of the stand-up show “Showpig” and the YouTube series “Gayle” and the touring show “Gayle Live,” Fleming is also behind such videos as “Am I a Man” and “Teens Who Drink Coffee.”

Patti Harrison – Recently seen on Hulu’s “Shrill” and addressing Trump’s transgender military ban on “The Tonight Show,” Harrison has served as a writer on “Big Mouth” and Jason Segel’s upcoming anthology series “Dispatches from Elsewhere.”

Zainab Johnson – A standout on”All Def Comedy Jam,” Johnson has appeared on “Last Comic Standing” and “Comic View.” She will next be seen in Greg Daniels’ Amazon series “UPLOAD”

Dusty Slay – Slay became the youngest comedian to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry Stage and recently released his first Comedy Central special. He’s appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmy Live” and can regularly be heard on radio programs on Sirius XM and Pandora.

Robin Thede – Thede created and stars in HBO’s anticipated upcoming series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She served as the head writer for “The Queen Latifah Show” and “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and hosted “The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET.

Piff the Magic Dragon – Piff has made memorable appearances on “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” Combining comedy and magic, his Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo has been sold out every night for three years.

Patricia Williams  – Known by her stage name “Ms. Pat,” Williams is developing a pilot based on her memoir “Rabbit” with Hulu and Lee Daniels. She has made notable appearances on Marc Maron’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” and appeared on “Last Comic Standing.”

More Legit

  • 10 Comics to Watch

    Variety Announces 10 Comics to Watch for 2019

    Variety has chosen its 10 Comics to Watch for 2019. The honorees will be profiled in the July 18 issue of Variety and at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal at a cocktail party on Thursday, July 25, followed by a panel and showcase on Friday, July 26. The events are sponsored by Cohen & Gardner LLP. The [...]

  • Vanessa Hudgens So You Think You

    Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey Kilgore to Star in Reading of 'The Notebook' Musical

    Vanessa Hudgens and Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore are joining an upcoming reading of Ingrid Michaelson’s stage adaptation of “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks. Tony nominee Michael Greif is set to direct the reading, which will open June 23 at Vassar College’s Martel Theater as part of their Powerhouse Theater season. Kilgore will star as the younger [...]

  • Moulin Rouge director Alex Timbers

    'Beetlejuice,' 'Moulin Rouge!' Director Alex Timbers on Creating Worlds on Broadway

    In the past year, Alex Timbers has directed the Tony-nominated “Beetlejuice” and the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!” (which begins previews June 28 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre). Here, he reflects on his most recent projects and the challenges of bringing two iconic movie musicals to Broadway within a year.  Both “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge!” [...]

  • Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic

    Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singer-songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos, known for his roles in “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born,” has signed with Republic Records, the company announced today. Ramos will release his forthcoming debut album later this year, with new music expected this summer. Footage from the signing will air on his YouTube series later today. “Anthony is [...]

  • Much Ado About Nothing review

    Shakespeare in the Park Review: Danielle Brooks in 'Much Ado About Nothing'

    The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park productions can be provocative, irritating, enlightening or maddening, but they are always fun. In his new staging of “Much Ado About Nothing” with a cast led by Danielle Brooks, director Kenny Leon (“A Raisin in the Sun,” “American Son”) delivers the fun in a slaphappy, dance-crazy version [...]

  • MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHINGWritten by William

    Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing' Gets a 21st Century Makeover

    When director Kenny Leon approached “Orange Is the New Black’s” Danielle Brooks about playing the lead role of Beatrice in his adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” she rejected a film role to take the part instead. For her, this was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to make waves as a female [...]

  • Thomas Schumacher

    Listen: How Disney Taught a Generation to Love Musicals

    Hard as it is to imagine now, there was a time when Disney was the new kid on the Broadway block. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Disney Theatrical Productions, the powerhouse behind mega-selling shows like “The Lion King,” marks its 25th anniversary this year, and Thomas Schumacher, DTP’s president and producer, has been there [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad