Tony Awards 2019: Celia Keenan-Bolger Wins Best Featured Actress

Celia Keenan-Bolger won best featured actress in a play for her performance as Scout in the blockbuster hit “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the 73rd Tony Awards on Sunday.

“Hadestown,” a musical reimagining of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, and “The Ferryman,” a crackling thriller about a family man struggling to escape from his past work for the IRA, are expected to be among the big winners during the awards show.

Other shows vying for honors include “Tootsie,” a musical version of the 1982 comedy; “The Prom,” a song-and-dance ode to tolerance; “Ink,” a look at the early moguldom of Rupert Murdoch; and “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s exploration of the racial and gender bias inherent in one of the country’s founding documents.

This year’s ceremony unfolds as the Broadway box office continues to break records. Ticket sales hit $1.8 billion over the most recent season as attendance reached new heights. But Tony voters weren’t swayed by a show’s financial performance. “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin’s interpretation of Harper Lee’s coming-of-age story, became the highest-grossing American play in history and scored nine Tony nominations, tying with “The Ferryman” for the most of any non-musical. However, the show stunned awards watchers when it missed out on a best play nomination.

Click here for a list of winners.

Winning a Tony can mean big box office for plays and musicals. Past victories for underdog shows such as “Fun Home” and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” helped ensure longer Broadway runs and national tours for productions that might have otherwise struggled to fill theaters.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden emceed the Tonys for a second time, having previously assumed those duties in 2016. Corden may be best known for his CBS late night show, but he is a stage veteran and a Tony winner for his work in 2011’s “One Man, Two Guvnors.” Corden kicked the show off making fun of the endless array of programming available on cable and streaming platforms, arguing in a satiric song that theater has some competitive advantages.

“It can’t be hash-tagged and it isn’t Tweet-able,” he sang, while flanked by the casts of Tony-nominated shows such as “Oklahoma!” and “The Prom.” He went on to note that theater offers “actual people in an actual space watching actors who are actually there.”

As America has grown more divided, awards shows such as the Oscars and the Emmys have come to reflect that polarization. The Tonys are no exception. Past broadcasts have included impassioned pleas for gay rights or gun control, as well as some anti-Trump statements such as Robert De Niro’s censors-scrambling four-letter message to the president during last year’s show.

Even before the broadcast started on CBS, “Hadestown” won four technical awards, including honors for its lighting design and orchestration, while “The Ferryman” picked up two statues for its scenic and costume design.

More to come…