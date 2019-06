E3 2019 Trailer: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’

Respawn debuted a new story trailer for “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” on Saturday during the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing. The footage features a mix of both cinematic cutscenes and gameplay.

“This single-player adventure takes place on a variety of planets, some months after the first enforcement of Order 66, which, as seen in ‘Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,’ wiped out all the Jedi in the galaxy,” Xbox said in a blog post. “Even as a young Jedi, Cal has enough command over the Force to push and pull stormtroopers, slow time to the degree that he can dodge laser blasts, and perform double jumps that send him flying over the heads of even the giant spiders that lurk on Kashyyyk.”

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

