×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What GDC Predicts For Future of Gaming and Its Consoles

By

Arthur's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Unity Technologies

Every year, the Game Developer’s Conference signals the direction the game industry is going in a variety of ways — particularly with regards to the technology and hardware powering the games with which players will eventually spend their time. But there’s also always an undercurrent of more urgent talks each year as developers and publishers discuss ways to make games in an increasingly budget-intensive and competitive field. And at this year’s GDC, those things all featured prominently, while also intersecting in curious ways.

One of the biggest announcements at this year’s show was Google’s Stadia platform, which purports to allow players to stream gameplay rather than downloading and installing games on dedicated systems. Ignoring the realities of the infrastructural challenges the internet presents to Google’s hopes for Stadia, one of the platform’s main selling points is the elimination of expensive hardware requirements. If Google has its way, players will never need to worry about specs or consoles again.

Ironically though, Google’s Stadia presentation gave us our first hints of the power threshold we can and should expect from the next generation of game consoles in development at both Microsoft and Sony. CPU and graphics hardware manufacturer and developer AMD is building the core technology for both the next generation PlayStation and Xbox devices, and Google also tapped the company for Stadia.

Related

The resultant hardware, which will run each instance of a game that Stadia players spin up, is a custom AMD setup featuring 10.7 teraflops of graphics processing power, with a 2.7Ghz processor, and 16GB of very fast memory. This is all approximately six times as powerful as the original PlayStation 4 model, give or take some bandwidth here or there, which, as it happens, is the approximate jump made from the Xbox 360/PS3 era to the consoles that we’ve had in our homes since they launched in the Fall of 2013. It’s a safe assumption that the technological starting point for the next-generation of Xbox and PlayStation is where Google has now marked it. And, of course, both Microsoft and Sony are working on their own game streaming plans, making it highly likely that many of the instant-play features that Google is touting with Stadia will be present in some way on next-generation consoles.

The biggest gaming graphics developments at GDC were around ray tracing. Just two years ago, the prospect of ray tracing, in which the path of light in a virtual environment is realistically simulated, rather than being “faked”, leading to much more realistic shadows and lights in a scene, seemed like a pipe dream for video games. Companies like Dreamworks and Pixar have used ray tracing in their computer-animated films for years, which is a key reason for the exponentially higher level of verisimilitude in pre-rendered films over the real-time graphics in video games. But at GDC 2019, real-time ray tracing was on the lips of nearly every developer and publisher.

Graphics hardware-maker Nvidia has been the most publicly aggressive proponent of the technology, with a line of graphics cards for PCs with dedicated hardware launched last fall supporting it. Adoption initially seemed slow, but a snowball effect has been present, as both the Fortnite-powering Unreal Engine has rolled out an update integrating the technology, as well as rival engine developer Unity and Crytek’s CryEngine. The latter introduced support for ray tracing without dedicated hardware, and even Nvidia announced in March that it would expand access to ray tracing in games to its 2016-era GPUs in April.

As even midsized developers like Finland-based Remedy throw themselves into ray traced games with upcoming titles like “Control,” which uses the studios own proprietary tech, rather than building on the backs of others, it would seem that we’ve reached a tipping point with the technology — a tipping point that was clear in panel after panel as developers explained their workflows and processes to build ray tracing into their games so that other developers might benefit from those experiences. In addition, Microsoft aggressively pushed on ray tracing support in the DirectX development tools so critical to both Windows and Xbox game development.

The ubiquity of a technology like this at GDC is highly suggestive of an even heavier push we have yet to see. New console hardware is strongly rumored for a 2020 release, and while Nvidia is a successful company, its install base, particularly with ray tracing capable cards, is small. The development weight being thrown behind ray tracing indicates developers and publishers see a much, much bigger future in the technology — the kind of future install base that is really only offered by game console lifespans. More simply, the indications are present to suggest dedicated support of ray tracing in next-generation consoles, though how that will work is unknown. While Nvidia’s RTX GPUs have dedicated hardware for the tech — hardware that Nvidia itself says is necessary for the most efficient use of ray tracing — Crytek’s ray tracing demo was achieved on AMD GPUs without that kind of dedicated hardware.

Meanwhile, machine learning was also everywhere at GDC, and in a way that gamers will likely see have a profound effect on the look and feel of the games they play in the next five years. Nvidia’s DLSS technique uses machine learning to process hundreds of thousands of visual scenarios for specific games and applies that analysis to determine how best to tweak and adjust the image to look “best.” Results from this technique have been mixed so far, but promising. In addition, other publishers like Ubisoft put on panels dedicated to demonstrating how it uses so-called deep learning to catalog an enormous amount of visual assets that can then be searched and used by all of its studios spread across the planet. Machine learning, much like ray tracing, was a buzzword this year that will likely have a profound impact on game development, and in ways that are difficult to predict.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • How GDC Helps Predict Future of

    What GDC Predicts For Future of Gaming and Its Consoles

    Every year, the Game Developer’s Conference signals the direction the game industry is going in a variety of ways — particularly with regards to the technology and hardware powering the games with which players will eventually spend their time. But there’s also always an undercurrent of more urgent talks each year as developers and publishers discuss [...]

  • Microsoft

    English Man Pleads Guilty to 2017 Microsoft, Nintendo Hack

    A 24-year-old English man named Zammis Clark pleaded guilty to charges originating in 2017 from hacking into Microsoft and Nintendo’s servers. A report from The Verge indicates that the former security researcher at Malwarebytes appeared in court in London this week, standing accused of causing an estimated $3 to $4 million in damages. Clark hacked [...]

  • How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals

    How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals the Flaws in Our Own

    Most of us don’t have to revisit gloriously-hideous artifacts like the official Space Jam site (vintage ‘96) to know that the internet has come a long way since its formative years as a haven for cranks, weirdos, and idealists – after all, we were there for it. But for the legions of teenagers who know [...]

  • 'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help

    'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted' Features More Detailed Frights

    It’s most frightening the first time. That isn’t to say that one every adjusts to the scares while playing through the 40 mini-games of “Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” with the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. But that first moment when one of the creepy people-sized animatronics lurches into your face screaming as [...]

  • Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years

    Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

    Tyler Barriss, the 26-year-old California man responsible for making a hoax 911 call that led to the 2017 death of a Wichita, Kan. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, the Associated Press reports. An argument between two “Call of Duty” players over a $1.50 bet led to the fake call after [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming

    'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming as Big as Facebook, Google

    The company behind “Fortnite” wants to become the next Facebook or Google, said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The idea isn’t much of a stretch. While “Fortnite” began life as a relatively mundane game it continues to evolve, first by adding a battle royale mode, and then by leaning on the game’s massive install base [...]

  • 'Hyper Light Drifter' Getting Television Adaptation

    'Hyper Light Drifter' Getting Television Adaptation With Adi Shankar Producing

    A television series based on Alx Preston’s action RPG “Hyper Light Drifter” is currently in the works. Preston is working with producer Adi Shankar (Castlevania) to bring the game to life as an animated series. Speaking to Polygon, Preston stated that he and Shankar are currently looking for writers to pen the adaptation, though the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad