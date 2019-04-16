‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Technical Director Explains Labo VR Support

×
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” technical director Takuhiro Dohta shed some light on how the “Zelda” adventure will work with Nintendo Labo: VR Kit.

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit is out now, and included in the kit are the Toy-Con VR Goggles. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” utilizes them to immersive effect, letting players “look through” the goggles to “see the world of Hyrule stretching out before you,” according to Dohta.

The game will control the same and feature the same content, but the VR mode will offer a “new perspective,” with the camera moving around to accommodate users looking around the world. The motion-controlled camera may be turned off at any point by adjusting the Aim with motion controls setting. The display method can be changed at any point, so players can swap out from looking through VR Goggles when looking at a favorite location, piece of equipment, or character in-game and swapping back to regular view otherwise.

“The concept of this update is to add a little twist to the world of Hyrule to give players, even those who’ve played the game a lot, a reason to come back and get even more enjoyment out of the game. This is why we have designed this new feature so that it can be used with your existing save data,” said Dohta.

The idea spawned from Dohta seeing the VR Goggles demonstrated for the first time, and the decision was made to allow players to enjoy the game as it currently is, adding VR support only to augment the experience so those interested in participating could “see whatever parts” they want.

“One of the core goals during development for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ was to make it a “multiplicative gameplay” experience, in which players could find their own fun and find their own ways to play,” said Dohta. “I hope that by creating yet one more new way to play, with the VR Goggles, the fun can multiply again!”

VR functionality will be added to the game as of April 26.

