×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bayonetta 2’ Director Leaves Platinum Games After 13 Years

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Platinum Games

“Bayonetta 2” game director and “Bayonetta” producer Yusuke Hashimoto is leaving Platinum Games after 13 years, he announced in a tweet on Thursday.

“This tweet will be a little more personal than usual. Yesterday, January 31st, was my last day at PlatinumGames,” he said. “The memories I made during my 13 years at Platinum, working with dozens of talented individuals on ‘Bayonetta,’ ‘Bayonetta 2,’ and ‘Star Fox Zero,’ are priceless to me. Let me take this opportunity to share my thanks with anyone who has worked with me, supported me, or played my games.”

Although Hashimoto didn’t say what his next project will be, he said he hopes to take the experiences he gained at Platinum and use them on whatever he works on in the future.

Platinum Games is currently “hard at work” on the Switch-exclusive “Bayonetta 3,” Nintendo said during its February 2019 Direct earlier this week. The studio first revealed the game’s existence at The Game Awards 2017. It’s not known at this time what role, if any, Hashimoto had in the development of the game, or what his absence means for the project.

Platinum is also currently working on a new action game called “Astral Chain.” Takahisa Taura, known for his work on “NieR: Automata,” is directing the cyberpunk title under the supervision of “Bayonetta” creator Hideki Kamiya. Manga artist Masakazu Katsura (“ZETMAN,” “Video Girl Ai”) is providing character designs. The game is currently expected to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Aug. 30.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • 'Bayonetta 2' Director Leaves Platinum Games

    'Bayonetta 2' Director Leaves Platinum Games After 13 Years

    “Bayonetta 2” game director and “Bayonetta” producer Yusuke Hashimoto is leaving Platinum Games after 13 years, he announced in a tweet on Thursday. “This tweet will be a little more personal than usual. Yesterday, January 31st, was my last day at PlatinumGames,” he said. “The memories I made during my 13 years at Platinum, working [...]

  • AFV

    'Fresh Prince' Actor Denied Dance Copyright in 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K16' Lawsuits

    “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro has been denied a copyright for the “Carlton” dance, which is the focus of lawsuits the actor recently filed against “Fortnite” developer Epic Games and “NBA 2K16” publisher Take-Two Interactive, The Associated Press reported on Thursday. The denial from the U.S. Copyright Office was revealed on Wednesday [...]

  • Wu-Tang ClanWu-Tang Clan in concert, Brooklyn

    The Secret History of Wu-Tang Clan's Bizarre Hip-Hop Fighting Game

    The history of video games is littered with great ideas that were canceled before their time, drained of resources and put out to pasture because of budget or production woes. That said, there are vanishingly few games that made it all the way through the trials and tribulations of a multi-year development cycle only to [...]

  • Layoffs Hitting Next Games in Switch

    Layoffs Hit 'Walking Dead' Dev Next Games as Part of Reorganization

    Next Games announced Friday that it will implement a “new organizational structure” which will result in about two dozen layoffs, according to a press release. Next Games, the developer behind mobile games “The Walking Dead: Our World” and “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land,” held consultation proceedings last month in order to review costs and [...]

  • Overwatch League 2019 Season Kicks Off

    Overwatch League 2019 Season Kicks Off With 20 Teams, $5 Million Prize Pool

    The Overwatch League’s 2019 season officially kicked off on Thursday. Eight new teams join the roster this year to compete for a $5 million prize pool. “We’ve added eight new teams and nearly 100 new players to the Overwatch League, and we’re really excited to see the influx of new talent and to see how [...]

  • Epic Games CEO to Show Off

    Epic Games CEO to Show Off Unreal Engine Advancements at GDC 2019

    Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney will be demonstrating the latest advancements in the Unreal Engine during Epic’s opening session at GDC 2019 on March 20, the company revealed on Thursday. He will be joined by CTO Kim Liberi and additional guests as part of Epic’s State of Unreal session starting at 9:30am. The [...]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Considered Paying Billions for Unity (Report)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg once considered purchasing the popular game engine Unity, according to “The History of The Future,” a new book by “Console Wars” author Blake Harris which explores the making of Oculus and the dramatic events surrounding its acquisition by Facebook. The proposed deal, code-named “One”, is detailed in a multi-page email from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad