Even One of Sonic’s Creators Thinks Movie Version is Strange

Last year, a leaked poster for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie horrified many fans by displaying the eponymous mammal’s strangely buff calves. Now, another leak is giving us an even better look at movie Sonic and nobody’s happy — not even the character’s original creator.

The leak comes courtesy of entertainment branding agency Hamagami/Carroll Inc., according to Eurogamer. The page where the images first appeared has since been removed, but they managed to make their way onto the internet anyway.

This is the first time fans are getting a peek at movie Sonic’s face, and they definitely have some opinions. A major point of contention seems to be his eyes, which are far smaller than his video game counterpart’s.

Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of Sonic’s original creators, seems displeased with the leaked images as well. “Is this a ‘Sonic’ movie?” he asked on Twitter Monday.

“I feel that it is important to look at the whole body visual of Sonic and head, body, and stomach. Did you not get a little more balance?” he added (roughly translated via Microsoft).

Naka also tweeted that he believes the leak was a strategic move by the movie’s creators or the marketing agency, but it’s not good when leaks turn into bad word-of-mouth that can affect the intellectual property.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 15. Actor Ben Schwartz (“Night School”) will voice Sonic. James Marsden and Jim Carrey are also attached to the film.