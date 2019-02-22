×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

EA Denies That It Demanded Takedown of Negative ‘Anthem’ Review

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: EA

YouTuber Gggmanlives says Electronic Arts paid him to review “Anthem” and subsequently “blacklisted” him for the negative review, which the company denied in a statement to Variety on Friday.

EA denies that the takedown request was due to the negative review, but says it was instead in response to the video not meeting its disclosure guidelines. EA also clarified that it sent Gggmanlives a request to fix the conditions for disclosure to be corrected, and was not asking him to change the content of the review nor did they “blacklist” him. EA sent the following statement to Variety:

“Our GameChangers program is not designed to pay for review content.  We don’t believe in that.  In this case, the conditions for disclosure for this specific video were not met – which is something we adhere very strictly to – so we asked for it to be taken down and corrected.  We’ve not asked for the content of the video to be changed, or ‘blacklisted’ the creator.  Our full disclosure rules can be found here: https://www.ea.com/game-changers/disclosure.”

EA has not responded to Variety’s followup questions as of publication time regarding what about the disclosure in the video was not in line with requirements and whether or not any other reviewers received similar requests.

Related

Gggmanlives is a part of Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Changer Network, which is a community partnership program that “fuses content creators and expert players directly into the game development process enabling early collaborative feedback for improvements,” according to EA. Basically, EA offers access to games for select content creators and players/influencers. Gggmanlives told VG247 that the company went a step further and actually paid him to create an “Anthem” video review.

After his negative review of “Anthem” was posted, Gggmanlives said he was told to take down the video, and to re-upload without EA’s watermarks.

“I’m blacklisted by EA now and had to delete it,” he wrote in a tweet Friday. He then re-uploaded an altered version of the review without watermarks. The review was still not a positive take on the latest title from EA.

“I basically wasn’t allowed to say anything negative about the game if I also had the watermark in because the watermark means EA endorses it and shares it through the Game Changers network or something,” Gggmanlives told VG247 via Twitter direct message. “I really don’t know what it all means. I was just told it was to be pulled down and was basically a breach of contract or something along those lines.”

Gggmanlives was also tweeting out code giveaway details for “Anthem” on Friday, another perk that could be a part of the Game Changers Network (though he only thanked the EA Australia Twitter account).

Lee Williams, who oversees the Game Changer Network in his role as international manager of community engagement with Electronic Arts, commented via Twitter on the matter. He first clarified that Gggmanlives was not “blacklisted” as he said, and that the video takedown request was not related to the content.

“Nobody has been blacklisted by [EA],” Williams wrote. “Our team in Australia asked the video be taken down because some of our conditions on disclosure on sponsored weren’t met. Nothing to do with the content of the video.”

Williams continued in a follow-up tweet.

“We encourage the Game Changers to be honest in their content, it’s one of the most important parts of the programme and the community trusts them because of that honesty,” Williams wrote in a tweet. “Feel free to ask me or any of the game changers about how it works.”

He then shared a link with more information on Game Changers via the EA website.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Gaming

  • EA Denies That it Demanded Takedown

    EA Denies That It Demanded Takedown of Negative 'Anthem' Review

    YouTuber Gggmanlives says Electronic Arts paid him to review “Anthem” and subsequently “blacklisted” him for the negative review, which the company denied in a statement to Variety on Friday. EA denies that the takedown request was due to the negative review, but says it was instead in response to the video not meeting its disclosure [...]

  • New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

    Patriots, 'Overwatch' League Team Owner Robert Kraft Charged in Human Trafficking Case

    Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Overwatch League team Boston Uprising, is one of more than two dozen charged Friday with soliciting prostitutes in connection with a sweeping nearly year-long investigation into human trafficking across South Florida, police said. Kraft, 77, faces two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution according to [...]

  • Avalanche Studios' Co-Founder Departing in April

    Avalanche Studios' Co-Founder Departing in April

    Cristofer Sundberg, co-founder of Avalanche studios, announced his upcoming departure from the company via Twitter on Thursday. Sundberg, the chief creative officer, will leave in April, after 16 years. He originally founded the studio alongside Linus Blomberg, the chief technical officer of Avalanche. Sundberg will leave behind a studio which created the notable “Just Cause” [...]

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    The Future of Gaming Is Subscription

    What does it mean to “own” a game? In video gaming’s infancy, it meant scribbling your name on the back of a gray NES cartridge. Today, it could mean having a physical copy of a disc in a box or having a digital copy on your PC or console hard drive. But things start to [...]

  • Canceled DICE Game 'Hardcore' Comes to

    Canceled DICE Game 'Hardcore' Comes to Sega After 23 Years

    “Hardcore,” a long-canceled run-and-gun game from DICE, will finally see the light of day with a release on the Mega Sg, Analogue announced on Friday. “Hardcore” has gone unreleased for 23 years following its cancellation in 1994. The game’s development was “99% complete,” according to the company. The only known source code was stored on [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Breaks Down the 'Fortnite' World Cup $100 Million Prize Pool

    Epic Games will be doling out $1 million each week to top “Fortnite” players during the 10 week-long Online Open qualifiers, the company announced in a blog post, offering a full breakdown of the studio’s plans for the enormous $100 million competitive prize pool. The online qualifiers run from April 8 until June 16. Epic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad