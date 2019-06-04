YouTube’s 10 Hours of E3 Coverage Includes Performers, Streamers, More

YouTube is gearing up for an E3 presentation that will last 10 hours this Sunday and will include performances from performers, including Marshmello and Bastille, as well as appearances from game streamers, including JackSepticEye and Markiplier, according to a press release.

E3 Live on YouTube is kicking off on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PST, and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who is also the executive producer. The event will air from Los Angeles, in a custom-built studio.

Early on, Phil Harrison of Google will talk the upcoming Stadia with Keighley, starting at 11:30 a.m.

There will also be simulcast coverage of the Xbox and the Bethesda conferences taking place on Sunday, which are happening at 1:00 p.m. PST and 5:30 p.m. PST, respectively.

Performers and notable people will be at the event, including the aforementioned British band Bastille and also Lindsey Stirling. Felicia Day, who is an actress known for gaming-centric web series The Guild as well as the “Dragon Age: Redemption” web series, will also appear. DJ Marshmello will offer up news on his next album Joytime III and give a preview of the next single, “Rescue Me,” made with A Day To Remember.

“This year marks the fifth year of our landmark ‘E3 Live’ coverage on YouTube,” said Keighley in a press release. “What I love about this show is how it acts as a central hub to bring together content creators, game developers, and special guests to celebrate gaming as the leading form of entertainment in the world.”

As for content creators, several streamers, called YouTube Gaming Creators, will appear on the stream. In addition to Markiplier and JackSepticEye, there will also be appearances from Nick Eh 30, TSM_Myth, ErinPlays, CaptainSparklez, and others.