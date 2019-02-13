‘Yoshi’s Crafted World” Comes to Nintendo Switch on March 29, Demo Out Today

“Yoshi’s Crafted World” will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch come March 29, Nintendo announced on Wednesday during its Nintendo Direct conference.

A demo for an early level of “Yoshi’s Crafted World” will be available to play on the device later today, according to the game giant. While details of the demo remain scant, players should expect to battle challenging bosses and craft over 180 costumes, according to Nintendo.

“Yoshi’s Crafted World,” features a handcrafted look and a world that is crafted from everyday items, like paper cups and boxes. The game can be played alone or co-op as players navigate through the stages, solving puzzles and finding treasures. Plus, for extra re-play value, the stages can be played through backwards as well.