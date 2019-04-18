×
Classic Cel-Shaded Shooter 'XIII' Being Revived With 2019 Remake

Microids and PlayMagic LTD are bringing a remake of the cult classic cel-shaded shooter “XIII” to consoles and PC this November.

The game’s first teaser trailer debuted on Thursday (April 18), showing off a small tidbit of what players can expect from the revitalized series. The game will follow “Thirteen,” a soldier who’s lost his memory and finds himself charged with killing the President of the United States. After waking up injured and with no recollection of the events that lead him on Brighton Beach, all Thirteen has is a tattoo and a key to unlock the mystery behind what’s going on.

The game will be based on the first five volumes of the comic series of the same name, and will span 34 levels with a solo campaign. Additionally, it will feature a wide variety of weapons, though those are the only real details that have been offered about the remake so far. More information is on the way, noted in a press release sent via Microids.

“The PlayMagic team is very excited for the opportunity to remake a true classic; modernizing the graphics, sound and animations while remaining faithful to the original ‘XIII’s’ incredible look and feel,” said Giuseppe Crugliano, PlayMagic LTD.’s CEO and creative director. “‘XIII’s’ gameplay mechanics are being reworked in an effort to modernize the experience in a way that encompasses the original spirit of the game. We are sure that the fans of the original game will love rediscovering one of their all time favorites while new players discover a truly iconic masterpiece in a new light.”

The “XIII” remake, which doesn’t have an official name just yet, will debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac on Nov. 13.

