Xbox Will Reveal Its E3 2019 And FanFest Plans Next Week

Microsoft is airing an all-new episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET where it will talk about its plans for E3 2019 and Xbox FanFest, it announced on Wednesday.

The hour-long show will also share some Xbox Game Pass news and give more information on the “Sea of Thieves” Anniversary Update. There will be first details and footage from the “Warhammer Chaosbane” beta and an exclusive look at Bethesda’s upcoming first-person shooter “Rage 2.” The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson will stop by — possibly to talk “Gears of War 5” — and there will be some Xbox One backwards compatibility announcements. Plus, Xbox said there are “several surprises we’re saving for the show itself.”

E3 2019 takes place Jun. 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. While competitor Sony is skipping the show for the first time this year, Microsoft will be there and Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes it’s going to be fun for the company.

“Obviously there was some news about E3 in the fall and we had a discussion internally of, ‘Should we go big? Should we save some money?’” he said in a January chat with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Xbox Live’s director of programming. “We decided, no, we’re going to do our thing. And we’re gonna go and be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been and I love that opportunity. I love the opportunity to be with our fans in the industry.”

Microsoft will be there and it will reportedly talk about its next-gen plans. It could also reveal more about its streaming game service xCloud. Public trials begin sometime this year.

Anyone interested in viewing the Inside Xbox episode can watch live on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.