×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox Will Reveal Its E3 2019 And FanFest Plans Next Week

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Xbox E3 2018 Briefing
CREDIT: Microsoft

Microsoft is airing an all-new episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET where it will talk about its plans for E3 2019 and Xbox FanFest, it announced on Wednesday.

The hour-long show will also share some Xbox Game Pass news and give more information on the “Sea of Thieves” Anniversary Update. There will be first details and footage from the “Warhammer Chaosbane” beta and an exclusive look at Bethesda’s upcoming first-person shooter “Rage 2.” The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson will stop by — possibly to talk “Gears of War 5” — and there will be some Xbox One backwards compatibility announcements. Plus, Xbox said there are “several surprises we’re saving for the show itself.”

E3 2019 takes place Jun. 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. While competitor Sony is skipping the show for the first time this year, Microsoft will be there and Xbox boss Phil Spencer believes it’s going to be fun for the company.

“Obviously there was some news about E3 in the fall and we had a discussion internally of, ‘Should we go big? Should we save some money?’” he said in a January chat with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Xbox Live’s director of programming. “We decided, no, we’re going to do our thing. And we’re gonna go and be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been and I love that opportunity. I love the opportunity to be with our fans in the industry.”

Microsoft will be there and it will reportedly talk about its next-gen plans. It could also reveal more about its streaming game service xCloud. Public trials begin sometime this year.

Anyone interested in viewing the Inside Xbox episode can watch live on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Gaming

  • Xbox E3 2018 Briefing

    Xbox Will Reveal Its E3 2019 And FanFest Plans Next Week

    Microsoft is airing an all-new episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET where it will talk about its plans for E3 2019 and Xbox FanFest, it announced on Wednesday. The hour-long show will also share some Xbox Game Pass news and give more information on the “Sea of [...]

  • This Is What Magic Leap's Game

    AT&T's and Magic Leap’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Experience Is a Fun Little Teaser

    Augmented reality startup Magic Leap and AT&T have been showing a “Game of Thrones” experience ahead of the premiere of the show’s final season at select AT&T stores this month. “The Dead Must Die: A Magic Leap Encounter” isn’t necessarily breaking ground in location-based entertainment, but it’s a fun little teaser for the show, and [...]

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Comes Into Its

    'Sea of Thieves' Comes Into Its Own With Tall Tales, Arena

    When “Sea of Thieves” launched in March, 2017 it was received as a rather empty, mediocre game. Players and reviewers seemed to like the essence of the massively multiplayer pirate game but were unhappy with the dearth of content. Developers Rare spent the next year working to fill up the game with the sorts of [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Update v8.30 Introduces Reboot Van,

    Latest 'Fortnite' Update Adds Respawn Van, Buccaneer's Bounty Event

    The latest “Fortnite” patch is here with patch v8.30, and it brings with it a slew of improvements and goodies for fans, like the Reboot Van and the new Buccaneer’s Bounty Event. The Reboot Van is a new addition to the game that can bring eliminated teammates back into battle. They’ll be found at all [...]

  • New 'Rocket League' Esports Shop Benefits

    New 'Rocket League' Esports Shop Benefits Teams, Players

    Psyonix is adding a new shop to its popular vehicular soccer game “Rocket League,” it revealed in a blog post on Wednesday, and some of the money it generates will benefit esports teams and players. The Rocket League Esports Shop pilot program opens for business on Apr. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT and it offers [...]

  • 'Out of This World' Developer Reveals

    'Out of This World' Developer Reveals 'Paper Beast' for PSVR

    “Paper Beast” is a new PlayStation VR game from Eric Chahi, creator of 1991’s “Another World,” which released for U.S. gamers as “Out of This World.” The upcoming VR game looks a sight different from “Another World,” and is being developed by Chahi’s new studio, Pixel Reef. Set inside a world comprised of data, it [...]

  • Sony Music's Odd, Surreal, Fantastic Push

    Sony Music's Odd, Surreal, Fantastic Push Into Games

    It plays like Mario Kart and it looks like … well, it looks like nothing you’ve probably played before. “Gensou Skydrift” is a classic kart racing game designed by some of the people who worked on Nintendo’s “Mario Kart Double Dash.” But instead of controlling Nintendo characters driving karts, players control a pair of young [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad