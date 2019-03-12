Microsoft Gives First Look At Xbox’s Project xCloud In Action

Kareem Choudhry, head of gaming cloud at Microsoft, confirmed that Project xCloud is set to begin public trials later this year

During the latest Inside Xbox livestream, Choudhry showed off the company’s upcoming cloud streaming service.

“Project X Cloud is a cloud-based streaming service that will enable you to play anywhere we have a client,” said Choudhry. “Anywhere you have a good network connection, you’ll be able to participate in Project X Cloud.”

Play the games you want, on the devices you want, whenever you want. Project xCloud has big plans, and they're kicking off this year. #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/kyoXSjDc4W — Xbox (@Xbox) March 12, 2019

During the segment, Choudhry handed an Xbox One controller and a smartphone to the host and had her try out “Forza Horizon 4” as it streamed via the Android device. It was connected via Bluetooth to the Xbox One controller and showed off some particularly smooth-looking footage.

The aim is to provide “console-quality gaming” on mobile devices to satisfy both those who prefer to use their devices at home or on the go, and catering to a wide variety of audiences who may just want to continue playing where they left off when they leave the house or change rooms.