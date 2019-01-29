Xbox’s Phil Spencer on ‘Crackdown 3,’ E3 2019, And Project xCloud

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently sat down with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Xbox Live’s director of programming, to discuss the anticipated action game “Crackdown 3,” Project xCloud, this year’s E3, and more.

“Crackdown 3” is expected to launch in February and stars actor Terry Crews, who Spencer called “an awesome choice.” “And it kinda fits with the overall motif of the game,” he said. “And I love it because it feels kinda like old-school mayhem game. You’re gonna play with your friend, you’re gonna have a good time.”

“It’s ‘Crackdown,’ so if you don’t like ‘Crackdown’ you’re probably not gonna like this game. If you love ‘Crackdown’ I think you will like this game.”

Project xCloud, meanwhile, is Microsoft’s upcoming game streaming technology. Unveiled in October, it runs on devices paired with an Xbox wireless controller via Bluetooth, or it’s playable using touch input. Spencer said xCloud is coming to PC “in a much bigger way this year.”

“[We’re] doing some things we had been talking about for a while for real on PC this year,” he said. “And this is a year where it’s not strategy, it’s we’re gonna roll up our sleeves and show.”

“We want to make sure we get it as right as we can,” he added. “It’ll be years before this is the primary way people are playing … but let’s think about our future … We should also have these five to ten-year views on where things can go.”

Of course, E3 2019 was also a hot topic. Many are wondering what Microsoft will do during the show, especially considering its rival, Sony, decided not to participate this year.

“This is going to be a fun E3 for us,” Spencer said. “Obviously there was some news about E3 in the fall and we had a discussion internally of, ‘Should we go big? Should we save some money?’ We decided, no, we’re going to do our thing. And we’re gonna go and be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been and I love that opportunity. I love the opportunity to be with our fans in the industry.”