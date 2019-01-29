×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox’s Phil Spencer on ‘Crackdown 3,’ E3 2019, And Project xCloud

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Xbox

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently sat down with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Xbox Live’s director of programming, to discuss the anticipated action game “Crackdown 3,” Project xCloud, this year’s E3, and more.

“Crackdown 3” is expected to launch in February and stars actor Terry Crews, who Spencer called “an awesome choice.” “And it kinda fits with the overall motif of the game,” he said. “And I love it because it feels kinda like old-school mayhem game. You’re gonna play with your friend, you’re gonna have a good time.”

“It’s ‘Crackdown,’ so if you don’t like ‘Crackdown’ you’re probably not gonna like this game. If you love ‘Crackdown’ I think you will like this game.”

Project xCloud, meanwhile, is Microsoft’s upcoming game streaming technology. Unveiled in October, it runs on devices paired with an Xbox wireless controller via Bluetooth, or it’s playable using touch input. Spencer said xCloud is coming to PC “in a much bigger way this year.”

“[We’re] doing some things we had been talking about for a while for real on PC this year,” he said. “And this is a year where it’s not strategy, it’s we’re gonna roll up our sleeves and show.”

“We want to make sure we get it as right as we can,” he added. “It’ll be years before this is the primary way people are playing … but let’s think about our future … We should also have these five to ten-year views on where things can go.”

Of course, E3 2019 was also a hot topic. Many are wondering what Microsoft will do during the show, especially considering its rival, Sony, decided not to participate this year.

“This is going to be a fun E3 for us,” Spencer said. “Obviously there was some news about E3 in the fall and we had a discussion internally of, ‘Should we go big? Should we save some money?’ We decided, no, we’re going to do our thing. And we’re gonna go and be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been and I love that opportunity. I love the opportunity to be with our fans in the industry.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Xbox's Phil Spencer on 'Crackdown 3,'

    Xbox's Phil Spencer on 'Crackdown 3,' E3 2019, And Project xCloud

    Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently sat down with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Xbox Live’s director of programming, to discuss the anticipated action game “Crackdown 3,” Project xCloud, this year’s E3, and more. “Crackdown 3” is expected to launch in February and stars actor Terry Crews, who Spencer called “an awesome choice.” “And it kinda fits [...]

  • EA Sports Earns Over $1 Billion

    EA Sports Earns Over $1 Billion From Free-To-Play Titles

    EA Sports’ free-to-play mobile titles have grossed over $1 billion to date, according to research from analyst firm Sensor Tower. This figure comes from EA’s titles including the “Madden NFL,” “FIFA,” “NBA Live,” and “EA Sports UFC” franchises available in the App Store and Google Play store on a worldwide scale. It only includes revenue [...]

  • 'GTA Online' Adds Tiny But Explosive

    'GTA Online' Adds Tiny Explosive RC Bandito, New Races

    “GTA Online” players can now pick up the pint-sized RC Bandito, which comes with eight brand new races that deliver double in-game cash and reputation through Feb. 6. The tiny RC car is fully customizable with a range of different paint jobs and colors as well as kinetic and EMP mines as well as a [...]

  • THQ Nordic: Releasing "Metro Exodus" on

    THQ Nordic: Releasing "Metro Exodus" on Epic Store Was All Koch Media

    THQ Nordic says it had no part in the decision to make “Metro Exodus” a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store in a tweet Tuesday. “Metro Exodus” will be available on the newcomer Epic Games Store exclusively upon release next month until 2020, a choice that video game publisher THQ Nordic claims was made [...]

  • Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text

    Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text Chat Provider Vivox

    Unity Technologies, creator of the Unity game engine, acquired cross-platform voice and text communication provider Vivox, it announced on Tuesday. Vivox will now be a wholly owned subsidiary and operate independently. The entire team, including founder and CEO Rob Seaver, will join Unity, but remain headquartered in Framingham, Mass. Vivox is the only company currently [...]

  • Razer Goes All in on Pink

    Razer Goes All in on Pink With 'Quartz Pink' Line

    Razer rolled out a new line of its peripherals and a Blade Stealth laptop in Quartz Pink on Tuesday. The company announced the release of eight new Quartz Pink peripherals alongside the laptop. The full list is below: Razer Basilisk mouse Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat Razer Huntsman keyboard Razer Kraken headset Razer Raiju Tournament Edition [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad