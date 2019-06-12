Xbox One Accessories Will Work With Project Scarlett

×
Multiple generations of Xbox controllers and games will work with Microsoft’s next piece of gaming hardware, currently codenamed Project Scarlett.

“We definitely wanted to make sure that we were compatible across all the generations, not just with the games but the accessories,” Xbox head Phil Spencer said during a recent Inside Xbox broadcast at E3.

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, Microsoft added, “During the Xbox E3 Briefing, we announced that thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett. We also continue our commitment to compatibility by ensuring your Xbox One gaming accessories and Xbox career will also move forward with you. We have nothing further to share at this time.”

This leaves a number specifics unclear — and the next console’s still more than a year from release — but Larry Hryb and Elliot Hsu of Microsoft have confirmed that the Xbox Elite 2 controller will work on Scarlett.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

