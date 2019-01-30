Xbox Live Is Causing Downtime Headaches For Xbox One Owners

The Xbox Live service is down and it’s causing lots of headaches for Xbox One owners.

Many people are reporting on social media that they’re getting a black screen when trying to log into their consoles. Others are experiencing title update and sign-in errors. Microsoft said it’s aware of the reports and it’s working on the problem.

“Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now,” the Xbox Support account tweeted on Tuesday. “Thank you for your patience, we’ll update again when we know of any other changes.”

“Our engineers are actively investigating and working on the issues outlined in our initial post,” it added. “In the meantime, keep an eye out on our Service Status page for updates while this issue is worked on: http://xbx.lv/XBLstus”

So, while getting a black screen is scary, rest assured your console isn’t broken and it will be up and running again soon. Just don’t panic like this poor person did and wipe out your library.