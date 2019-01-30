Xbox Live Hits 64 Million Active Users

Xbox Live now has 64 million monthly active users, up 8% from the same time last year, Microsoft noted in its second quarter 2019 earnings report released Wednesday.

The news comes alongside news of a 12% revenue jump — which includes an 8% increase in gaming revenue — compared to the same period last year for the company. Microsoft also announced that its Xbox subscription and services revenue was up 31%.

Microsoft’s gaming financials weren’t all positive, though. The company said that its hardware sales dropped by 19% compared to the same period last year when the Xbox One X was released.

Microsoft didn’t release figures for how many Xbox One consoles it sold, something it stopped doing nearly four years ago.

In November 2014, the company said it sold 10 million Xbox Ones. A bit more insight was gained in January 2016 when Electronic Arts noted in an earnings call that about 18 million to 19 million of the console have been sold.

In October 2015, Microsoft announced it would no longer be releasing numbers for how many Xbox One sold. The company later told Variety that it now uses a different “key metric for success.”

“We are continuing to look at engagement as our key metric for success and are no longer reporting on total console sales,” a spokesperson told Variety in 2018.