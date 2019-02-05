Xbox Game Pass February Additions Revealed, Sport Red Wireless Controller Debuted

Microsoft revealed a full lineup for Xbox Game Pass’s February additions, as well as a striking new Sport Red wireless controller debuting this spring.

Among the newest and hottest games to join Xbox Game Pass are the upcoming “Crackdown 3” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” as well as “The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season,” “Pumped BMX Pro,” “de Blob,” and “Batman: Return to Arkham.”

“Crackdown 3” debuts on Feb. 15 and will hit the service as a launch title, though the rest of the games are already available to purchase. They will be introduced to Xbox Game Pass staggered in waves, with “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Pumped BMX Pro” debuting on the service on Feb. 7. “de Blob” will hit Game Pass on Feb. 14, and “Batman: Return to Arkham” will debut on Feb. 21. These additions come hot on the heels of “Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition,” which was just added to Game Pass on Jan. 31.

Xbox Game Pass features over 100 games with unlimited access for players for $9.99 a month. New players get a special trial of $1 for their first month. Xbox One exclusives, like “Crackdown 3” and “Sea of Thieves” before it will debut on the service the same day they’re released, making Game Pass a good option for those on a budget.

As far as something to play all those games with, the Sport Red Special Edition Wireless Controller is a good new option. Inspired by “the world of activewear and sports lifestyle,” is the second addition to the Sport Series. Last summer, the Sport White Special Edition debuted, with mint and silver accents against a “fresh” white design.

While that controller was all about a clean look, the Sport Red edition “exudes energy.” There are metallic red and silver accents on the front of the controller as well as a metallic red D-pad. Additional red diamond rubberized grips on the back are meant to keep things comfortable during long gaming sessions. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth compatibility for wireless connectivity.

The Sport Red Special Edition controller will come with a 14-day trial membership for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass and will retail for $69.99. It will start shipping to various retailers worldwide on March 5. There’s also a licensed Sport Red Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand coming to match, with the same color way as the controller.

It includes a battery cover, rechargeable battery, and a 6-foot power cord. It’s compatible with all Xbox wireless controllers and will be available May 1 for $49.99. You’ll be able to purchase it via the Microsoft Store and other online sellers then.