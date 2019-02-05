×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox Game Pass February Additions Revealed, Sport Red Wireless Controller Debuted

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Microsoft revealed a full lineup for Xbox Game Pass’s February additions, as well as a striking new Sport Red wireless controller debuting this spring.

Among the newest and hottest games to join Xbox Game Pass are the upcoming “Crackdown 3” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” as well as “The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season,” “Pumped BMX Pro,” “de Blob,” and “Batman: Return to Arkham.”

“Crackdown 3” debuts on Feb. 15 and will hit the service as a launch title, though the rest of the games are already available to purchase. They will be introduced to Xbox Game Pass staggered in waves, with “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Pumped BMX Pro” debuting on the service on Feb. 7. “de Blob” will hit Game Pass on Feb. 14, and “Batman: Return to Arkham” will debut on Feb. 21. These additions come hot on the heels of “Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition,” which was just added to Game Pass on Jan. 31.

Xbox Game Pass features over 100 games with unlimited access for players for $9.99 a month. New players get a special trial of $1 for their first month. Xbox One exclusives, like “Crackdown 3” and “Sea of Thieves” before it will debut on the service the same day they’re released, making Game Pass a good option for those on a budget.

Related

As far as something to play all those games with, the Sport Red Special Edition Wireless Controller is a good new option. Inspired by “the world of activewear and sports lifestyle,” is the second addition to the Sport Series. Last summer, the Sport White Special Edition debuted, with mint and silver accents against a “fresh” white design.

While that controller was all about a clean look, the Sport Red edition “exudes energy.” There are metallic red and silver accents on the front of the controller as well as a metallic red D-pad. Additional red diamond rubberized grips on the back are meant to keep things comfortable during long gaming sessions. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth compatibility for wireless connectivity.

The Sport Red Special Edition controller will come with a 14-day trial membership for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass and will retail for $69.99. It will start shipping to various retailers worldwide on March 5. There’s also a licensed Sport Red Special Edition Xbox Pro Charging Stand coming to match, with the same color way as the controller.

It includes a battery cover, rechargeable battery, and a 6-foot power cord. It’s compatible with all Xbox wireless controllers and will be available May 1 for $49.99. You’ll be able to purchase it via the Microsoft Store and other online sellers then.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • Massive 'Halo' Theme Park Set to

    Massive 'Halo' Theme Park Set to Tour United States

    A 300,000-square-foot Halo theme park is set to start touring the United States this summer, Microsoft announced Tuesday. Halo: Outpost Discovery will take over convention centers in five major cities as it tours from coast to coast, delivering an expansive look at the fictional universe of the  popular first-person shooter franchise through VR experiences, video [...]

  • Xbox Game Pass February Additions Revealed,

    Xbox Game Pass February Additions Revealed, Sport Red Wireless Controller Debuted

    Microsoft revealed a full lineup for Xbox Game Pass’s February additions, as well as a striking new Sport Red wireless controller debuting this spring. Among the newest and hottest games to join Xbox Game Pass are the upcoming “Crackdown 3” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” as well as “The Walking Dead: The Complete First [...]

  • Titanfall 2

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' and New 'Titanfall' Coming This Fall

    Electronic Arts will release the next games in the “Star Wars” and “Titanfall” franchise in Fall 2019, the company announced during its Q3 Financial call on Tuesday. “Respawn also plans to launch a premium game this year that is a new twist on the Titanfall universe. More to come on that in the months ahead,” [...]

  • Xbox One controller

    Microsoft Studios Re-Named Xbox Game Studio as Xbox Brand Expands Beyond Consoles

    Microsoft Studios will now be known as Xbox Game Studio, the game developer announced on Tuesday in a statement written by Corporate Vice President Matt Booty. This comes as part of a push from the company to increase the brand power of Xbox, to expand it beyond consoles. “At Xbox, we believe when everyone plays, [...]

  • EA Looks To 'Anthem', 'Apex Legends'

    EA Looks To 'Anthem', 'Apex Legends' After 'Difficult Quarter'

    Electronic Arts did not perform to expectations during this third financial quarter, said company CEO Andrew Wilson in a statement following the release of Tuesday’s Q3 financial results. But Electronic Arts is now looking to its releases of”Anthem” and “Apex Legends” to help following this “difficult quarter”. “The video game industry continues to grow through [...]

  • A Troll Curse Is Spreading Through

    A Troll Curse Is Spreading Through 'Hearthstone'

    The blood god Hakkar is apparently not happy about all of the fun “Hearthstone” players are having with the Rastakhan’s Rumble expansion. So, he’s unleashed a curse upon the digital collectible card game, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced in a blog post on Tuesday. “Oh yes, Hakkar has dabbled in Rastakhan’s little game—but in his dark [...]

  • Epic's Support-A-Creator Program Expanding to All

    Epic's Support-A-Creator Program Expanding to All Titles on Its Store

    Epic Games is making its Support-A-Creator program permanent and extending it to all titles on its online store, it announced in a tweet on Tuesday. Epic Games is making Support-A-Creator a permanent program and extending it beyond Fortnite to cover all games on the Epic Games Store. Review the eligibility criteria and apply to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad