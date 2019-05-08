×
Xbox Giving Away Two Custom ‘Game of Thrones’ Consoles

CREDIT: Xbox/HBO

Xbox is honoring the final season of “Game of Thrones” with a giveaway worthy of a king (or five). It’s offering fans the opportunity to snag one of two custom consoles featuring designs inspired by the hit HBO television show, it said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The custom designs are based on House Targaryen and the Night King and they’re the first ones created for the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which launches on May 7 for $249.99. The House Targaryen console is covered in leather dragon scales and features the family’s sigil, while the Night King console features weathered tin metal reminiscent of the undead villain’s armor.

From today through May 22, Xbox fans can enter to win the House Targaryen console by following its official Twitter account, re-tweeting the reveal post, and adding the hashtags #GamerThrones and #Sweepstakes. For a chance to win the Night King console, they need to “like” the reveal post on Facebook. Only one person on each social media platform will win the systems.

Xbox also teased another “Game of Thrones”-related surprise on Wednesday and said it will reveal more on that next week.

The company unveiled the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition last month. The disc-less console features the same specs as the Xbox One S — minus the Blu Ray player, of course — and it comes pre-loaded with first-party Microsoft titles “Minecraft,” “Forza Horizon 3,” and “Sea of Thieves.”

