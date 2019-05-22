×
Microsoft Introduces Improved Xbox Game Bar For Windows 10

Microsoft unveiled its newly-updated Xbox Game Bar for Windows 10, meant as part of the company’s efforts to “improve the gaming experience” on the platform.

The Xbox Game Bar is a customizable gaming overlay that comes built into Windows 10 directly. It’s compatible with most PC games, except for some titles that use the Vulcan Graphics API. It offers the ability to capture your screen and share footage, utilize the Looking for Group (LFG) feature, control music from programs like Spotify, and chat with your friends without having to exit your game. These new features can be accessed with a press of the Windows key and the “G” button simultaneously to bring up the new Xbox Game Bar across virtually any PC game.

The improved social features let you chat with anyone on PC, Xbox One, or mobile devices as well as view their Mixer streams as well as send them things you’ve created in a snap. The Looking for Group feature will allow you to find a raid party or teammates without having to exit your game as well.

The new update will also let you use the Game Bar’s current capture capabilities to turn any screenshots you’ve taken into memes. You can call up the Bar to take a screenshot and add overlay text instantly for memes, which you can then share instantly with others.

For those who listen to music while they play, the new Spotify widget lets you control your songs via the app. This includes shuffling through songs, selecting playlists, and favoriting music on the platform. Of course, this requires that you have the Spotify app installed on your Windows PC.

There are additional updates to the Xbox Game Bar on the horizon, and Microsoft is seeking feedback about the way it currently performs by way of the Xbox Idea Hub. If you’ve got something to share, you can visit and offer your thoughts on the overlay there.

