Xbox Will Hold Its E3 2019 Briefing on Jun. 9

Xbox E3 2018 Briefing
CREDIT: Microsoft

Xbox revealed the date and time for its E3 2019 briefing in a blog post on Tuesday. It takes place on Sunday, Jun. 9 at 1 p.m. PDT.

While competitor Sony is dropping out of the annual media event this year, Xbox is promising its “biggest E3 presence ever” and said it can’t wait to share more about what it has up its sleeves for the future.

“Whether you play your games on Xbox One or on a PC, are fans of RPGs, first-person shooters and everything in between, or just like watching others play games, there will be something for everyone at E3,” it said.

As in years past, the Xbox briefing will show trailers for unannounced titles and give in-depth looks at previously announced games. Fans can watch it on the official Xbox Mixer channel or on the Mixer app for Xbox One and Windows 10. They can also see it on the big screen at select Microsoft Stores and on other streaming services. Xbox said it will announce those additional platforms soon.

Inside Xbox is also airing a special E3 episode on Monday, Jun. 10 at 3 p.m. PDT. It will feature exclusive announcements, game demos, interviews, and more.

Meanwhile, fans who attend E3 in-person can head to the Microsoft Theater to check out the returning Xbox Experience, which promises over 100 gameplay station on the main stage and a big Xbox merchandise shop. They can also visit the Xbox Plaza at LA Live, where the Mixer team is launching the Mixer Dome, a dedicated space where people can play and stream games.

While Xbox isn’t offering details on what it plans to show during E3 this year, it’s possible we’ll hear more about its next-gen consoles and exclusive titles like “Gears of War 5.” it’s also likely we’ll get some Game Pass and Project xCloud news as well.

