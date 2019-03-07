‘Wrath: Aeon of Ruin’ Looks Like a Quake-Engine Masterpiece

The latest throw-back game coming from the folks at 3D Realms is a 90s-inspired shooter built using the original Quake engine by a group of “Quake” modders.

“Wrath: Aeon of Ruin” is being developed by KillPixel for a summer release on PC, Mac and Linux, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One following in early 2020.

“Wrath” has players taking on the role of the Outlander in a time after the passing of the old world. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, the Outlander finds himself on the shores of a new, dying world. It is there that he discovers the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who tasks him with hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World.

The game looks as gothic as it sounds, with players shooting their way through ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests making use of nine weapons and ten artifacts. Weapons in the game include the double-barreled shotgun, the Retcher and the Fangspitter — which use cysts and enemies teeth as ammo.

The game is built around a hub world that supplements its non-linear approach to the level design. “Wrath” has players journeying through the first two realms looking for keys that will unlock doors to other areas. There are also secrets scattered throughout the game.

While the game doesn’t support endless save points it does have a “soul teather” system that allows players to plant a save point where ever they’d like, but they are limited use.

The game also features heavy metal music by “Quake Champions” composer Andrew Hulshult.