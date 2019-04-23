‘World War Z’ Sold 1 Million Plus Copies in First Week

Saber Interactive’s “World War Z” sold over a million copies in its first week of release, the developer announced Tuesday via press release.

The game, a co-op shooter which launched April 16, tasks players with outliving the hordes of the dead. It’s inspired by the film and book of the same name. Much as in those installments to the franchise, the zombies in the “World War Z” game are fast-moving, and can strike players individually or attack as a herd. Players get to choose from six distinct classes to take on the dead.

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch commented on the success of the new title in a press release, and also revealed that upcoming updates and new content are planned for the game.

“We are humbled and thrilled by the immense success so far of World War Z, especially on PC thanks to the tremendous support of the Epic Games Store,” said Karch. “Moving forward, we’ll continue to expand the game and its community with new improvements, stability updates and bonus gameplay content, beginning very soon with a special new mission for the Tokyo episode.”

“World War Z” is available for PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store for a discounted price of $34.99, as well as for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, for $39.99.