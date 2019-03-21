World Video Game Hall of Fame 2019 Finalists Announced

The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York announced the 12 finalists for its 2019 class on Thursday.

Here is the full list of potential inductees:

“These 12 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists span decades, gaming platforms, and countries of origin, but what they all have in common is their undeniable impact on the world of gaming and popular culture,” says Jon-Paul C. Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games. “Whether it’s a true pioneer like ‘Colossal Cave Adventure,’ a mobile gaming phenomenon like ‘Candy Crush’ that’s been played by hundreds of millions, or a game like ‘Mortal Kombat’ that pushed boundaries and changed the landscape of the gaming industry, they’re among the most influential games of all time.”

To be eligible for induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, games must reach icon status and have longevity, geographical reach, and influence. The 2019 class reportedly received thousands of nominations from more than 100 countries. Fans can vote for their favorite finalists from now through Mar. 28 by visiting worldvideogamehalloffame.org. The three games that receive the most votes will form a ballot and join 27 other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is comprised of game journalists and scholars.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame will announce the final inductees during a special ceremony on Thursday, May 2 at The Strong museum. Previous inductees include “Donkey Kong,” “Doom,” “Final Fantasy VII,” “The Legend of Zelda,” “The Oregon Trail,” and more.