×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘World of Warcraft Classic’ Launches on Aug. 27

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic,” a faithful recreation of the popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game’s earliest days, officially launches on Aug. 27, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

“WoW Classic” will be available to all game subscribers at no additional cost and promises a return to “a time when Onyxia spread terror from her lair in Duskwallow Marsh, Leeroy Jenkins became a sensation after some ill-advised heroics in Upper Blackrock Spire, and only the bravest or most foolhardy quested alone in Stranglethorn Vale.” Blizzard is reportedly rebuilding the game in its most polished and complete state — which was right around the time the Drums of War update hit in August 2006.

World of Warcraft” is one of the most popular MMORPGs of all time. At the height of its popularity, it reportedly had close to 10 million players worldwide. By 2014, it had over one hundred million registered accounts. It reportedly surpassed $9.23 billion in revenue by 2017, making it one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

Related

Building and launching the original “World of Warcraft” in 2004 was “immensely challenging,” Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack said in a press release. Even nature posed a problem during its development when a tornado literally tore the roof off one of the game’s data centers during the early days of testing. But, Brack said the team was fueled by the excitement of seeing the world of Azeroth from the ground level.

“Azeroth has always been a wondrous and deadly place, and it was especially so at the time of ‘WoW’s’ launch, when everyone was discovering its vistas and exploring its dungeons for the first time — all while helping and supporting the company as everyone here worked through the many technical struggles of hosting a game of this size,” he said.

“That early experience was incredibly important to Blizzard. It taught us many things about ourselves as a developer and publisher, and about the global community of players that we feel honored to be a part of. The ‘World of Warcraft Classic’ experience is very different from the Azeroth we know today, but we love it for what it is and what it stands for. We can’t wait to get reacquainted with this dangerous, demanding, and rewarding world with all of our friends, new and old.”

People with an active “World of Warcraft” subscription can participate in a closed beta test starting on Wednesday, May 15. More players will get the chance to participate in a series of stress tests this summer.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • 'Super Mario Maker 2' Has An

    'Super Mario Maker 2' Has An Intimidating Amount of Customization Options

    Nintendo revealed a ton of new details about its upcoming side-scrolling platformer/level builder “Super Mario Maker 2” during a special Direct video presentation on Wednesday. The game officially launches on Jun. 28 with a staggering amount of customization options for budding creators. Among the game’s many new tools, parts, and features is a story mode [...]

  • 'Pokémon Rumble Rush' Stealth Launches on

    'Pokémon Rumble Rush' Stealth Launches on iOS and Android in Australia

    A new Pokémon game just surprised launched for mobile devices in Australia, and it’s coming to the rest of the world soon, The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday. “Pokémon Rumble Rush” lets players explore islands and capture Pokémon with easy-to-use controls and simple attacks. The islands change every two weeks and can contain stronger [...]

  • Watch the 'Super Mario Maker 2'

    Watch the 'Super Mario Maker 2' Nintendo Direct Here

    Nintendo held a Direct livestream at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15 to talk about its upcoming sequel “Super Mario Maker 2.” The presentation lasted about 15 minutes, and fans can watch it in the video player above. Nintendo revealed it’s working on a new “Super Mario Maker” in February. The game [...]

  • VR Game 'Moss' Celebrates Oculus Quest

    VR Game 'Moss' Celebrates Oculus Quest Launch With Free Update

    Polyarc is celebrating the release of the Oculus Quest with a free update for its VR adventure title “Moss,” it announced on Tuesday. Twilight Garden is a new chapter in “Moss’s” story that introduces more story, puzzles, combat, weaponry, and player interactions. Oculus Quest players can download the DLC on May 21, coinciding with the [...]

  • Ubisoft Pirate Game 'Skull & Bones'

    Ubisoft Pirate Game 'Skull & Bones' Suffers Another Delay

    The release date for Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate game “Skull & Bones” is being pushed back to an unspecified date, and the title won’t be making an appearance at this year’s E3, according to a tweet on its official Twitter feed. “We’re going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game’s arrival — [...]

  • John Wick Is Coming to 'Fortnite,'

    John Wick Is Coming to 'Fortnite,' and Details Have Leaked Early

    “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” releases in theaters on Friday, May 17, and it looks like massively popular battle royale game “Fortnite” is celebrating its launch with a limited-time event, according to Eurogamer. Last week, a Reddit user pointed out that the assassin’s house has appeared at Paradise Palms. That sent dataminers on a [...]

  • Solo A Star Wars Story BTS

    How Video-Game Engines Help Create Visual Effects on Movie Sets in Real Time

    Donald Glover was blown away. “This is the coolest thing I have ever done,” he could be heard muttering into a hot mic after he had put the Millennium Falcon into hyperdrive for the first time on the set of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” What impressed Glover so much was that the scene wasn’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad