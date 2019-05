Nvidia, Bethesda Adding Ray Tracing to ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’

Nvidia and Bethesda Softworks are working together to bring ray tracing and other next generation technology to “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” according to a press release.

The next “Wolfenstein” game will incorporate Nvidia RTX technologies when it launches this summer, including performance-enhancing Nvidia Adaptive Shading— “NAS” for short.

Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia, commented on how the new tech will affect the next “Wolfenstein” installment in an official post from Nvidia.

“’Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ is an innovative take on the original franchise, which has a rich history of using forward-looking technologies to set their games apart,” said Wuebbling. “Bethesda’s use of ray tracing dramatically enhances the image quality, while NAS boosts the performance.”

To celebrate, Nvidia is bundling the sale of “Wolfenstein: Youngblood” with select graphics cards and PCs this summer. The offer starts Tuesday and runs through August 6. Those who purchase a GeForce RTX 20 series card and certain laptops and dekstops on the Nvidia site will get a PC digital download code for the game on the user’s “platform of choice.” More details here