Nvidia, Bethesda Adding Ray Tracing to ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’

Nvidia and Bethesda Softworks are working together to bring ray tracing and other next generation technology to “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” according to a press release.
Nvidia and Bethesda Softworks are working together to bring ray tracing and other next generation technology to “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” according to a press release.
Nvidia and Bethesda Softworks are working together to bring ray tracing and other next generation technology to “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” according to a press release. The next “Wolfenstein” game will incorporate Nvidia RTX technologies when it launches this summer, including performance-enhancing Nvidia Adaptive Shading— “NAS” for short. Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia, commented [...]
“Kids,” a joint effort from Playables and Double Fine Presents, launched Tuesday for $2.99 for mobile and PC, according to a press release. “Kids” is available on the Steam store for PC, on the App Store for iOS, and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The project is an experimental one, meant to [...]
“Lone Wolf AR,” a game that will combine augmented reality with RPG gameplay mechanics, will be featured in Casual Connect Europe Developer Showcase, according to an announcement from developer VisionizAR. The upcoming game, which is planned for mobile devices, is based on the Lone Wolf “Choose Your Own Path” book series which was created by [...]
“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night,” the spiritual successor to Koji Igarashi’s Castlevania series, officially releases on Steam, GOG.com, PS4, and Xbox One on Jun. 18. It comes to Nintendo Switch a week later on Jun. 25. Publisher 505 Games has big plans for the side-scroller after its launch, and shared what downloadable content fans can [...]
The World Health Organization (WHO) is making its final decision on whether or not to classify video game addiction as a disorder on Saturday, May 25, a spokesperson told Variety. The 72nd World Health Assembly is currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland. It’s the decision-making body of the WHO, and it’s attended by delegations from member [...]
The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) announced the nominees for the 2019 BitSummit Awards on Friday. BitSummit is an annual festival celebrating independent video games and developers based in Japan. Founded in 2012, it’s become Japan’s premier indie gaming event, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Related Video Game Review: 'Rage 2' 'Wolfenstein' Studio 'Actively [...]
League of Legends Esports has a new Pro View premium experience which will allow viewers to watch esports matches from the individual pro players’ perspective, the company announced Friday. The Pro View Package will be available for the Summer Split of the League Championship Series (LCS) as well as the League European Championship (LEC). In [...]