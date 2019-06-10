×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wolfenstein: Young Blood’ E3 Trailer Looks Bloody Fun

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood” got a bloody new trailer during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference on Sunday.

“Youngblood” is a standalone sequel in the first-person shooter franchise. It stars B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jessica and Sophia, and it’s playable in two-player co-op — a first for the franchise. It comes to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on July 26.

“Two decades have passed since B.J. Blazkowicz rallied the resistance and sparked the Second American Revolution in ‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.’ However, the battle for freedom is far from over. B.J. has gone missing in Nazi-occupied Paris, and now all hope resides in his children to carry on the fight,” Bethesda said when it announced the title.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Gaming

  • Deathloop

    E3 2019 Trailer: Arkane Studios' 'Deathloop'

    Arkane Studios’ next game is called “Deathloop.” Bethesda announced the game during their annual E3 press conference on Sunday. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at [...]

  • 'Wolfenstein: Young Blood' E3 Trailer Looks

    'Wolfenstein: Young Blood' E3 Trailer Looks Bloody Fun

    “Wolfenstein: Youngblood” got a bloody new trailer during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference on Sunday. “Youngblood” is a standalone sequel in the first-person shooter franchise. It stars B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jessica and Sophia, and it’s playable in two-player co-op — a first for the franchise. It comes to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, [...]

  • Commander-Keen

    'Commander Keen' Getting a Modern Remake for iOS, Android

    Classic game series “Commander Keen” is getting an all new mobile game this summer, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. “Commander Keen” will feature twins Billie and Billy, twin geniuses who have plenty of enemies to take on with bizarre gadgets fashioned out of household items. The game is based on [...]

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold

    E3 2019 Trailer: 'The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold'

    “The Elder Scrolls Online’s” next major expansion is Dragonhold. It’ll conclude the story begun in the MMO’s most recent chapter update, Elsweyr. Bethesda teased the new content at E3 with a cinematic trailer. Dragonhold will launch in November. A smaller, dungeon-focused DLC pack, Scalebreaker, will be available in August. This story is developing. The annual Electronic [...]

  • 'Ghostwire Tokyo' Latest Title From Shinji

    'Ghostwire Tokyo' Latest Title From Shinji Mikami Studio Tango Gameworks

    Developer Tango Gameworks is working on a new action-adventure title called “Ghostwire Tokyo,” founder Shinji Mikami and creative director Ikumi Nakamura announced during the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference. “After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil,” Bethesda said in [...]

  • Fallout 76

    'Fallout 76' Will Get Human NPCs, New Quests in Free Wastelanders Expansion

    “Fallout 76” is getting its biggest update yet: Wastelanders. Bethesda says that it will “fundamentally change the game.” The publisher showed a trailer for the free expansion during its Sunday-night E3 presser. The update will introduce human NPCs and another “full quest line” to the game. The game will also get a 52-player battle-royale mode [...]

  • Elder-Scrolls-Blades-Switch

    'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' Coming to Switch, Getting a Big Update

    “The Elder Scrolls: Blades” is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. The free to play game is getting its Switch release later this fall. Perhaps most exciting is that the game is going to be free to play for the Switch as well. The Switch release [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad