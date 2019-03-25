×
Will Wright, Hironobu Sakaguchi Making Games for Apple Arcade

By

CREDIT: Mistwalker Studios

Legendary game designers Will Wright, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and more are working on new projects for Apple Arcade, the technology company announced during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.on Monday.

Will Wright is perhaps best known as the creator of genre-defining simulation games “Sim City” and “The Sims.” His latest work, “Spore,” was released in 2008. His Apple Arcade project is a mystery at this time.

Hironobu Sakaguchi is the creator of the popular “Final Fantasy” series. His studio, Mistwalker, is working on a game called “Fantasian” for Apple Arcade. It’s a game that “shouldn’t exist,” Sakaguchi said in a video played during Apple’s event. His team is apparently creating it by hand by photographing dioramas and adding 3D characters.

“I’m a little scared of how many sets we are going to have to build in the end,” he said.

Apple Arcade is a new gaming subscription service with over 100 new and exclusive mobile titles. There’s no word yet on how much it will cost when it launches in Fall 2019 in 150 countries. It lets subscribers download and play as many games as they want, and it features cross-play between Apple devices and offline play. In addition to Wright and Sakaguchi, the service has titles from at least 35 developers and publishers, including Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Klei Entertainment, Konami, Sega, Platinum, Disney, and more. Apple said it’s contributing to development costs and working closely with creators to bring the games to life.

