Wii U Port is Nintendo’s Top Selling Switch Game

Nintendo’s top-selling game for the Switch is “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” a port of the Wii U’s most popular game, with the title selling 16.69 million copies since the game’s release on the Switch in April 2017.

The game topped the second most popular game on the system, “Super Mario Odyssey,” by more than 2 million. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” took the number three spot for the system with 13.81 million copies sold to date, “The Legend of Zelda:

Breath of the Wild” was number four with 12.77 copies, and more 10.63 million copies of “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” were sold, rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top ten were:

“Splatoon 2” 8.70 million copies

“Super Mario Party” 6.40 million copies

“New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe” 3.31 million copies

“1-2-Switch” 2.97 million copies

“Mario Tennis Aces” 2.64 million copies

It’s not surprising that a port of the Wii U’s “Mario Kart” is now the top selling game on the system, the Switch still doesn’t have its own “Mario Kart” title.

