×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why ‘Overwatch’s’ New Hero, Baptiste, Was Codenamed Gadget

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The latest hero to join Blizzard’s “Overwatch” is a combat medic with an intriguing past and such a diverse arsenal of weapons and abilities that internally he was referred to as gadget, Blizzard said in a recent interview. Baptiste goes live on the public test region servers Tuesday.

“His inspiration was that we wanted to make a medic character that is scrounging on the battlefield,” said Overwatch” senior designer of story and lore Michael Chu. “I’ve got this roll of bandages and I’ve got this device that I don’t know what to do with. I’ll try and figure it out.’ So we wanted to make this character that has an array of different gadgets and devices to help with healing and in different situations. When you’re playing this character you get a little bit of that idea.”

Baptiste is meant to play like a gadget-laden support character who is as capable of taking out as enemies as he is of saving teammates. His main weapon is a “pretty accurate” biotic launcher that fires in three-round bursts. The secondary fire for the weapon lobs grenades that heal allies near point of impact, but does no damage. It has its own ammo count so it won’t pull ammo from the primary fire.

Related

Baptiste also has a regenerative burst, which heals himself and nearby allies over time, and wears exo boots which allow him to jump higher if he crouches before jumping. He also has the ability to drop a device that creates an immortality field. As long as the device is active, anyone within its sphere of protection can’t drop below 20 percent health, even healing those below that 20 percent when it’s activated. The effect lasts until someone destroys the device.

Chu said this is one of the most powerful heal abilities in the game, second only to Mercy’s resurrection.

The most interesting tool in Baptiste’s arsenal, though, is his ultimate, an amplification matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of any projectiles that pass through it, including other ultimates. So something like Firestrike becomes a one-shot kill if it passes through the frame of the matrix. While the matrix doesn’t block enemy shots, the developers found that few people wanted to trade shots with enemies firing back at double the damage through the matrix.

During a call with press earlier this month, Chu also discussed some of the inspiration for Baptiste and his backstory.

Baptiste’s real name is Jean-Baptiste Augustin. The Haitian was one of the 30 million children orphaned by the Omnic Crisis. He enlisted in the Caribbean Coalition, a pan-island force formed in response to the Crisis, at a young age. Baptiste decided to become a combat medic in order to help people. After completing his service with the Coalition, Baptiste joined the Talon mercenary group and started putting money aside to set up a clinic in his hometown. But as Talon became increasingly brutal and started taking on assassinations, Baptiste left the group.

Because he had been with the organization for so long, Talon decided they couldn’t let him live after his departure. Baptiste, now 35, works to make-up for his violent past.

“What excited us about this character is that we’ve done a lot of characters that went from good to maybe shad,” said Chu. “We wanted to make a character that came from the slightly villainous side and turns out on the good side at the end.”

Baptiste’s backstory seems designed around the notion that sometimes a person’s situation forces them into making decisions they later regret.

“He is sort of like growing up in this world that was scarred by the Omnic Crisis and had this sort of glut of armed soldiers and people who are looking for employment,” Chu said. “A lot of his fellow comrades in arms we’re sort of absorbed into these different mercenary company and private military corporations, one of which is Talon.”

When Baptiste joins, Chu explains, Talon has a front that it is like every other mercenary group and it offers a chance for him to do what he’s always done. But over time, the group slowly grows sinister, essentially boiling the frog.

“Eventually he was like, ‘Whoa, how did I end up in this situation,” Chu said. “Innately he has good intentions.”

Chu added that while Baptiste was an important Talon soldier, an officer even, he didn’t have a leadership role like Doomfist or others in “Overwatch.”

Longtime fans of “Overwatch” may wonder if Baptiste’s design, both his look and abilities, are in any way connected to the original concept art for another healer in the game: Mercy. The original concept art for Mercy showed that she was a character that in some ways looked a bit like Baptiste.

Chu said he’s aware of the similarities, but that if there is any connection it wasn’t driven by an overt decision to recreate that original concept art as a new character.

“There was never a point where we were like, ‘We should take that art and make it into a hero,'” Chu said. “But there’s definitely a similarity there.”

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Gaming

  • Blizzard Discusses 'Overwatch's' Baptiste Skills, Story,

    Why 'Overwatch's' New Hero, Baptiste, Was Codenamed Gadget

    The latest hero to join Blizzard’s “Overwatch” is a combat medic with an intriguing past and such a diverse arsenal of weapons and abilities that internally he was referred to as gadget, Blizzard said in a recent interview. Baptiste goes live on the public test region servers Tuesday. “His inspiration was that we wanted to [...]

  • Indie Megabooth Returns to GDC 2019

    Indie Megabooth Returns to GDC 2019 With 24 Diverse Titles

    The Indie Megabooth returns to the Game Developers Conference this year and it’s showcasing 24 playable titles throughout the event, organizers announced on Tuesday. It will feature a dozen titles on Monday, Mar. 18 and Tuesday, Mar. 19 during GDC. Then, it will host a fresh batch of twelve more curated indie games Wednesday, Mar. [...]

  • New Documentary Reveals More Details About

    New Documentary Reveals More Details About Co-Op Horror FPS 'GTFO'

    Indie developer 10 Chambers Collective revealed more details about its upcoming co-operative horror FPS “GTFO” in a new behind-the-scenes documentary on Tuesday. “GTFO” is about four scavengers trapped in an underground complex by a mysterious entity called the Warden. Each day, they’re forced to explore their subterranean prison and retrieve items or complete objectives for [...]

  • Nintendo Is Holding A 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct

    Nintendo Is Holding a 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct Tomorrow

    Nintendo is holding a very brief Direct video presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 a.m. PT, it announced on Tuesday. It will last roughly seven minutes and focus on the “Pokémon” franchise. This means we’re likely going to learn more about the eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming out later this year. Nintendo first [...]

  • 'Diablo 3' Designer Suggests Loot Changes

    'Diablo 3' Designer Suggested How to Fix 'Anthem' Loot

    Former “Diablo 3” designer Travis Day suggested changes Bioware could make to its loot system in the AnthemTheGame Subreddit post on Saturday. Day wrote that he’s enjoying “Anthem,” but that the latest action RPG from Bioware “seems to fall into a number of reward system related traps.” The initial problem Day pointed out is what [...]

  • The University of Texas Launches A

    University of Texas Launches New Video Game Curriculum

    The University of Texas is launching a new gaming curriculum for undergraduates interested in a career in the games industry. The University of Texas Game Development and Design Program builds on existing curricula, adding new game design courses to its Department of Arts and Entertainment Technologies and additional coursework in coding for games and visualization [...]

  • Blizzard Debuts Its Latest 'Overwatch' Hero

    Blizzard Debuts Its Latest 'Overwatch' Hero Baptiste

    Blizzard debuted the latest hero of “Overwatch” in a new Origin Story video, introducing the Haitian combat medic Baptiste. The video, which can be seen below, describes Baptiste as a fighter for a better world. Hailing from Haiti, he is one of the millions of orphaned during the Omnic Wars, a bloody battle often mention in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad