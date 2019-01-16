×
‘Westworld Mobile’ Lawsuit Settled, Game Begins Shutdown Process

CREDIT: Behaviour Interactive/Warner Bros.

The “Westworld Mobile” game produced by Warner Bros. and Behaviour Interactive has now been removed from app stores after a related copyright infringement lawsuit from game studio Bethesda was reported by both parties to be “amicably” settled.

There are few details on the specifics of the settlement, which was filed on December 12th, but the extremely brief filing states that Bethesda “dismisses all claims with prejudice,” meaning they cannot file a lawsuit for the same reason again. Neither party is responsible for the other’s fees and costs regarding the court process, either.  

Over a month later, on January 15, “Westworld Mobile” was pulled from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Stores. The game will be fully shut down for users by April 16, 2019, according to a statement that appears in-game and on the game’s Twitter account. Players are not able to buy any more in-game currency as of now, and those that own such have until the game’s full closure to use it.

The corresponding lawsuit, filed by Bethesda in June 2018, alleged that the developers of the “Westworld” game heavily plagiarized the code of Bethesda’s similar mobile game, “Fallout Shelter.” The lawsuit cited a number of visual assets, gameplay parallels and replicable bugs present in both “Westworld Mobile” and “Fallout Shelter.”

Behaviour Interactive, the mobile games studio that worked in collaboration with Warner Bros. for “Westworld,” also worked Bethesda to develop “Fallout Shelter.” In the legal complaint, Bethesda claims that Behaviour breached their contract for “Fallout Shelter” by reusing the code and assets for the “Westworld” game, and that Warner Bros. is at fault as well.

“Behaviour illegally used the same copyrighted source code from ‘Fallout Shelter’ to develop ‘Westworld,’ and copied Fallout Shelter’s game design, art, animations, gameplay features, and other elements,” they explained in a statement to Variety after the filing. “As a result of Behaviour and Warner Bros’ unlawful conduct, ‘Westworld’ is a blatant ripoff of ‘Fallout Shelter’ with largely superficial, cosmetic changes.”

According to the federal court filing, both parties agreed to settle on the case. Bethesda and Behaviour provided a small joint press statement regarding the situation:

Bethesda Softworks and Behaviour Interactive jointly announced today that the parties have amicably resolved the lawsuit Bethesda brought against Behaviour and others related to the Fallout Shelter and Westworld mobile games.”

