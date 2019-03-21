×

Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $800,000 in 38 Studios Settlement

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Curt Schilling Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, center, is followed by members of the media as he departs the Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation headquarters, in Providence, R.I. An investigation into Schilling's failed video game company, 38 Studios, has resulted in no criminal violations, authorities announced Friday, July 29, 201638 Studios, Providence, USA
CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wells Fargo Securities will pay an $800,000 civil penalty to settle a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission over Rhode Island’s failed deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling and his now-defunct video game company, 38 Studios, The Boston Globe reports.

The proposed settlement was announced on Monday and is awaiting approval from a federal judge.

Although Wells Fargo doesn’t admit or deny any wrongdoing, it will be permanently barred from violating certain municipal securities and other laws under the proposed agreement.

Schilling founded 38 Studios in Massachusetts in 2006, but relocated it to Rhode Island in 2010 after striking a deal with the state’s economic development agency for a $75 million loan. The company released one game during that time, the action role-playing game “Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.” It was fairly well-received by critics and reportedly sold about 1.2 million copies in 90 days — a respectable number for a new intellectual property from a fledgling studio. But, Lincoln Chafee, who was governor of Rhode Island at the time, called the game a failure and said it needed to sell at least three million copies to break even.

Related

38 Studios officially filed for bankruptcy in May 2012, laying off its entire staff and cancelling its second project, a massively multiplayer online game codenamed “Copernicus.” Rhode Island then filed a lawsuit against Schilling and other 38 Studios backers. It’s received about $61 million in settlements from those cases, according to The Boston Globe.

The SEC later charged Wells Fargo and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation with securities fraud, claiming the two companies knew the $75 million loan wasn’t enough for 38 Studios to complete its work on “Copernicus,” but they failed to notify investors of the risk. It also said Wells Fargo failed to disclose that it was representing both 38 Studios and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation as a bond placement agent.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has already settled its lawsuit with the SEC, according to The Boston Globe. It paid a $50,000 penalty but didn’t admit to any wrongdoing. The SEC and Wells Fargo reportedly reached a settlement agreement in January, but put it on hold because of the recent U.S. government shutdown.

Video game publisher THQ Nordic recently acquired the rights to the “Kingdoms of Amalur” IP and is reportedly considering sequels and new content.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • Curt Schilling Former Boston Red Sox

    Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $800,000 in 38 Studios Settlement

    Wells Fargo Securities will pay an $800,000 civil penalty to settle a lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission over Rhode Island’s failed deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling and his now-defunct video game company, 38 Studios, The Boston Globe reports. The proposed settlement was announced on Monday and is awaiting approval [...]

  • Supernova Uses Funding, Leadership Coaching to

    Supernova Uses Funding, Leadership Coaching to Reduce Risk of Game Development

    Splash Damage has eight number one hits. It’s never laid off a single employee. And over the past eight years, it’s never missed a milestone. Studio founder Paul Wedgwood wants to share that success with other developers. After selling his company in 2017 for $160 million to Hong Kong company Leyou and leaving Splash Damage [...]

  • 9 Games Industry Veterans Offer Insight

    9 Games Industry Veterans Offer Insight at GDC Microtalks

    The Game Developers’ Conference is packed full of fascinating talks, where the industry’s biggest names can present and expand on aspects of game design that they find particularly interesting. But what happens when the speaker is only given approximately six minutes and 20 slides to give a full presentation? You get GDC’s Microtalks session. This [...]

  • ‘Tetris Effect’s’ Development Was Anything But

    ‘Tetris Effect’s’ Development Was Anything But Zen-Like

    “Tetris” is one of the most popular games in the world, one that many people consider to be a near-perfect experience. So when Enhance Games set out to make “Tetris Effect” for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, the studio had to figure out whether or not it should even alter the core “Tetris” gameplay. That [...]

  • 'Speaking Simulator' and the Fine Art

    'Speaking Simulator' and the Fine Art of Talking

    Most of us rarely consider just how difficult it would be to learn how to speak from scratch. But that’s the mission of one very odd upcoming game. Affable Games, a two-person team out of Brisbane, Australia, is currently developing “Speaking Simulator,” and they brought a demo of it to the Game Developers Conference. Sure, [...]

  • 'God of War' Named Game Developer

    'God of War' Named Game Developer Choice Awards Game of the Year

    In an award show packed with indie game winners, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” still managed to snatch the Game Developers Choice Awards game of the year. The 19th annual Game Developers Choice Awards took place Wednesday night in the midst of the weeklong Game Developers Conference. The peer-voted awards recognize and celebrate the creativity, [...]

  • "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wins

    "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wins IGF Seumas McNally Grand Prize

    “Return of the Obra Dinn” won this year’s Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival. The game was also the Excellence in Narrative winner. Developer Lucas Pope won the same award, a pinnacle in independent game development, in 2014. “Five years I won the award for ‘Paper’s Please’ and I said it was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad