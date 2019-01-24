×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Game Industry Vets Team With Mental Health Professionals to Launch WellBeings

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gaming veterans and mental health professionals have teamed up to launch the publishing arm and “e-health” organization WellBeings.

Mental health coach and mentor Craig Fearn is working alongside game industry professionals Mark Ripley and Matt Spall to launch the game publisher, which will focus on mobile games that address important health issues like anxiety, chronic pain, and panic disorders. The aim is to position WellBeings as a “one-stop-shop” for wellbeing research, consultation, and applications.

WellBeings aims to look at the intersection of health and technology in a “new way,” opting to build new solutions that draw from each user’s individual needs, allowing them to decide what’s best for them. The goal is to create an app that they’ll want to use instead of being told to. The company has tracked 40 studies that agree that there’s a wide variety of applications for tech when it comes to advancing health and overall solutions for wellbeing,

“The potential of the crossover benefits between games and e-health are massive. From a research standpoint, the data generated could revolutionize how professional practice responds to a range of conditions. From a user’s point of view, our games will offer innovative alternatives to a stagnating market,” said Fearn.

To bring its vision to life, the company was awarded a grant from the EPIC Challenge Fund, offered by the University of Plymouth and handed out to small and medium businesses operating in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly who are looking to enter the digital health market.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Gaming

  • Bethesda Details 'Fallout 76's' New Survival

    Bethesda Details 'Fallout 76's' New Survival Mode

    Bethesda Game Studios is sharing new details about “Fallout 76’s” upcoming player-vs.-player survival mode. The studio decided to create Survival mode after it received lots of feedback from players looking for a greater competitive challenge with fewer PvP restrictions and more incentives, it said in an update on Thursday. It’s still working on the mode [...]

  • Game Industry Vets Team With Mental

    Game Industry Vets Team With Mental Health Professionals to Launch WellBeings

    Gaming veterans and mental health professionals have teamed up to launch the publishing arm and “e-health” organization WellBeings. Mental health coach and mentor Craig Fearn is working alongside game industry professionals Mark Ripley and Matt Spall to launch the game publisher, which will focus on mobile games that address important health issues like anxiety, chronic [...]

  • Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart Rebellion

    Rebellion Founders Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart to Start Consultancy

    Indie UK games publisher and developer Rebellion announced the upcoming departure of co-founders Philip Oliver and Andrew Oliver via press release Thursday. Philip and Andrew Oliver will depart Rebellion on Feb. 15 to start their own video game consultancy business. Rebellion, the studio behind “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade,” acquired Radiant Worlds in January 2018, [...]

  • 'EverQuest' Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary

    'EverQuest' Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary With New Land, Raids

    Daybreak Game Company’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game “EverQuest” turns 20 years old in March, and its developers plan to celebrate that milestone with a bunch of new in-game anniversary events. “EverQuest” is getting a brand-new land, raids, and story content in March, said executive producer Holly Longdale in a blog post on Wednesday. The [...]

  • Video Game Releases: February 2019

    Video Game Releases: February 2019

    There was a time when one could compile a complete list of all of the video games coming out in a year in one story. Now doing so for just a month is seemingly impossible. Between the slate of major releases, the growth of indie third-party publishing, and the increasing number of stores — not [...]

  • 'Overwatch's' Pharah, Mercy Talk Fame, Animated

    'Overwatch's' Pharah, Mercy Talk Fame, Animated Shorts, Lego

    They’ve got their minifigs, now the voices for “Overwatch’s” Pharah and Mercy are waiting for their animated close-ups. Jen Cohn, the voice behind high-flying, rocket launching Egyptian Pharah, and Lucie Pohl, the voice of the angel-winged, haloed Swiss medic Mercy, were exuberant Wednesday evening as they chatted in a New York City Lego store waiting [...]

  • BioWare’s 'Anthem' is a Leap of

    BioWare’s 'Anthem' is a Leap of Faith, But Not The Studio’s Destiny

    “Anthem” is unlikely to scratch the itch BioWare fans still have after 2017’s disappointing “Mass Effect: Andromeda.” The high-flying action game is a diversion for the studio that delivered the critically-acclaimed “Dragon Age: Inquisition.” It’s the latest entry in the shared-world shooter genre that includes Ubisoft’s “The Division” and Bungie’s “Destiny.” The specter of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad