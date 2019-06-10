Watch Ubisoft’s E3 2019 Press Conference Right Here

Ubisoft will hold its annual E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 4 p.m. ET — or 1 p.m. PT for those at E3 — and you can stream the full event right here. The presser will also be shown live via Ubisoft’s accounts on Mixer and Twitch.

The publisher’s official Twitter has confirmed that we can expect the show to feature “Ghost Recon: Breakpoint,” “Rainbow Six Siege,” “The Division 2,” “For Honor,” and “one or two more things.” We also know, thanks to the verified “Watch Dogs” Twitter account, that E3 will see the unveiling of the latest entry in that series, “Watch Dogs Legion.”

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

