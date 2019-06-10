Watch the Square Enix Press Conference Right Here

The Square Enix press conference is coming Monday, and you can watch it in its entirety right here on Variety.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. PT (that’s 9:00 p.m. for you east coast folks!), and you can watch along by clicking play on the video above.

We’re not sure exactly what Square Enix has in store for the event, except for “Marvel’s Avengers,” which will get its worldwide reveal. Square Enix teased as much in a tweet last month.

We might also hear a bit more about “Final Fantasy VII: Remake,” which got its release date a day ahead of the press event.

Square Enix is closing out the pre-E3 events on Monday, but we still have Nintendo’s Direct presentation ahead of us on Tuesday. You can find details for that event right here.

So far, we’ve covered the events that Ubisoft, Xbox, Devolver Digital, and others game industry notables have held. Can’t watch the Square Enix event? We’ll have you covered with all the highlights.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, but the press events ahead of the main event have plenty of reveals to look forward to– and we’ll cover all the details of the event here at Variety .