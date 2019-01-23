×
Watch New York Game Awards Live Right Here

CREDIT: New York Videogame Critics Circle

The New York Game Awards take place tonight at 8 p.m. EST. People can watch on Twitch beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the New York Videogame Critics Circle channel or in the player below.

Every year, the New York Game Awards recognizes the best in games journalism. Nominees this year include The Verge’s Megan Farokhmanesh, who wrote about the toxic management that led to the demise of Telltale Games; Kotaku’s Kirk Hamilton, who wrote about guns and video games; and Kotaku’s Cecilia D’Anastasio, who filed several in-depth reports about “League of Legends” developer Riot Games.

Additionally, game developer Jade Raymond will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award tonight. Raymond is perhaps best known for her time at Ubisoft, where she worked on the “Assassin’s Creed” and “Watch Dogs” franchises. Over the past two decades, Raymond also worked on “The Sims,” “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell,” “Mighty Quest for Epic Loot,” and “Star Wars.” She recently left the company and founded Montreal-based Motive Studios at Electronic Arts.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle will also give out a number of game awards tonight in a variety of categories, including best music, best writing, best remake, and more. You can see the full list of nominations on the NYVCC website.

Related

This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by writers from the “Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” The awards will also be presented by Chris Suellentrop, a former New York Times and Rolling Stone video game critic and now the senior editor for Politico Magazine.

The nominees for this year’s Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism are:

