Watch New York Game Awards Live Right Here

The New York Game Awards take place tonight at 8 p.m. EST. People can watch on Twitch beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the New York Videogame Critics Circle channel or in the player below.
Every year, the New York Game Awards recognizes the best in games journalism. Nominees this year include The Verge’s Megan Farokhmanesh, who wrote about the toxic management that led to the demise of Telltale Games; Kotaku’s Kirk Hamilton, who wrote about guns and video games; and Kotaku’s Cecilia D’Anastasio, who filed several in-depth reports about “League of Legends” developer Riot Games.
Additionally, game developer Jade Raymond will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award tonight. Raymond is perhaps best known for her time at Ubisoft, where she worked on the “Assassin’s Creed” and “Watch Dogs” franchises. Over the past two decades, Raymond also worked on “The Sims,” “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell,” “Mighty Quest for Epic Loot,” and “Star Wars.” She recently left the company and founded Montreal-based Motive Studios at Electronic Arts.
The New York Videogame Critics Circle will also give out a number of game awards tonight in a variety of categories, including best music, best writing, best remake, and more. You can see the full list of nominations on the NYVCC website.
This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by writers from the “Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” The awards will also be presented by Chris Suellentrop, a former New York Times and Rolling Stone video game critic and now the senior editor for Politico Magazine.
The nominees for this year’s Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism are:
- Anshuman Iddamsetty for his article in The Outline: How Video Games Demonize Fat People
- Jeremy Young for his work in the Donkey Kong forums on the Billy Mitchell Donkey Kong high score story.
- Megan Farokhmanesh for her story in The Verge: Toxic Management Costs An Award-Winning Game Studio Its Best Developers
- Kirk Hamilton for his story in Kotaku: Real Guns, Virtual Guns, And Me
- Giri Nathan for his story in Kotaku: The NBA Really Wants You To Watch People Play A Basketball Video Game
- Ed Smith for his story in Bullet Points Monthly: Far Cry 5’s Hyper-Videogamification
- William Audureau, Maria Kalash, Mathilde Goanec and Dan Israel (reporting jointly) for their story in Media Part: Les errements de Quantic Dream, pépite française du jeu vidéo
- Cecilia D’Anastasio for her story in Kotaku: Inside The Culture Of Sexism At Riot Games
- Jennifer Valentino-DeVries, Natasha Singer, Aaron Krolik and Michael H. Keller (reporting jointly) for their story in The New York Times: How Game Apps That Captivate Kids Have Been Collecting Their Data
