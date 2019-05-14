New Info for ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Coming Wednesday

New information about the upcoming “Super Mario Maker 2” is coming to a Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, according to the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

The Nintendo Direct broadcast will be about 15 minutes, and it starts on Wednesday, May 15 at 3:00 p.m. PST. The information will be revealed in a video presentation on the Nintendo YouTube channel.

It’s not clear what Nintendo will reveal about its upcoming sequel to “Super Mario Maker.” The orginal came out back in 2015 and allowed Wii U and 3DS players to craft their own “Super Mario” levels. The upcoming game promises new features, items, and tools to help players build “Super Mario” courses, including a new feature which gives players the “ability to create slopes for the first time,” according to Nintendo’s YouTube description at launch.

Nintendo hasn’t detailed too much about the upcoming game since it was announced back in February. But, some Twitter users speculated about enemies and new themes coming to the sequel after spotting a Japanese electronic store’s promotional posters last month.

“Super Mario Maker 2” is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game coming out on June 28, and is available for pre-order now. Nintendo anticipates the game to be one of the primary drivers for consumers to purchase a Nintendo Switch console, according to the company’s fiscal year summary last month.