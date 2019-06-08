×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch Square Enix Live, Including the Reveal of ‘Marvel’s Avengers,’ at E3

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Square Enix is holding an E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the event live on your platform of choice — Mixer, Twitch, or YouTube — via the company’s own website. The presser’s headlining title is probably the long-awaited “Marvel’s Avengers,” which was first teased back at E3 2017.

“[An] ‘Avengers’ game will come when we have the right partner, that has the right vision, that has the time to develop a strong, competitive triple-A title and wants to do it right,” former Marvel VP TQ Jefferson told IGN in 2014. “It has to hit our three pillars: fun and engaging gameplay, true to the characters, compelling story. Without hitting those notes, we shouldn’t do it. Gamers, they know better. They’re not going to flock to something that’s sub-par.”

Five years later, in the wake of Insomniac’s success with “Spider-Man,” developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal are poised to reveal their vision for a proper superhero team-up game.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which is being held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Nintendo’s also hosting a number of esports tournaments throughout Saturday afternoon.

Microsoft will hold its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also have press conferences scheduled that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • Marvel's Avengers

    How to Watch Square Enix Live, Including the Reveal of 'Marvel's Avengers,' at E3

    Square Enix is holding an E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the event live on your platform of choice — Mixer, Twitch, or YouTube — via the company’s own website. The presser’s headlining title is probably the long-awaited “Marvel’s Avengers,” which was first teased back at [...]

  • John Riccitiello Chief Executive Officer of

    Former Unity Exec Files Lawsuit Alleging CEO Sexually Harassed Her, Others

    The former Unity vice president of global talent acquisition filed a lawsuit this week against the company and ten of its employees alleging sexual harassment from CEO John Riccitiello and others in management positions as well as retaliation for reporting it and unlawful termination. In a statement to Variety, Unity denied the allegations found in [...]

  • sims-4-island

    'The Sims 4' Island Living Pack Bringing New Fashion, Fun This Summer

    “The Sims 4” is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living” this summer, as revealed at EA Play on Saturday. The new expansion pack “Island Living” is coming June 21 to PC and Mac, and July 16 to consoles. This story is developing. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through [...]

  • Madden 20

    EA Sports Shows Off Gameplay From Upcoming 'Madden 20'

    EA Sports shared all-new gameplay footage from the forthcoming “Madden 20” at EA Play on Saturday. Highlights from the new NFL game include signature abilities and animations specific to individual players. EA says that unique player ratings will also be more accurate to their real-world counterparts. “The story for each game in ‘Madden NFL 20’ [...]

  • Battlefield V

    DICE to Raise 'Battlefield V's' Max Rank, Introduce Private Matches, Add New Maps

    “Battlefield V” players are getting private matches, new maps, and more in the coming months, DICE announced at EA Play on Saturday. In the coming weeks and months, “Battlefield V’s” maximum rank will be raised from 50 to 500, giving players added incentive to stick with the game as new maps and modes continue to be [...]

  • wattson

    'Apex Legends' Season 2 Bringing New Legend, Weapon, Mode, in July

    “Apex Legends” is getting its 10th Legend, a new weapon, a new mode, and an improved battlepass, as detailed during EA Play on Saturday. First up, the battle royale game brings a new support Legend, Natalie “Wattson” Paquette, to players. Wattson is going to provide a more tactical playstyle to “Apex Legends,” so she might [...]

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

    Respawn Unveils Gameplay Footage From 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order'

    Respawn showed off the first gameplay from its upcoming Jedi-centric action game, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” at EA Play on Saturday. The footage shows Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) fighting for survival in a galaxy under new Imperial rule. The fifteen-minute preview of “Fallen Order” takes place on Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk, where [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad