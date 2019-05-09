×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch’s PlayStation’s State of Play Livestream Here

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sony is holding a new PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m Pacific. The livestream will last about 10 minutes, according to the PlayStation Blog, and fans can watch it here on Variety.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios will give an extended look at the upcoming “MediEvil” remake. The original hack-and-slash adventure game came out on the first PlayStation console in 1998. It tells the story of skeletal hero Sir Daniel Fortesque and his quest to stop the evil sorcerer Lord Zarok from taking over the Kingdom of Gallowmere. Developer Other Ocean Interactive is working with PlayStation Worldwide Studios on the new title.

In addition to “MediEvil,” Sony said it will give a first look at a brand-new title. Plus, there will be other updates and announcements for upcoming PS4 games.

One thing Sony said it won’t discuss during the livestream is its next-generation console plans. It gave an exclusive peek at the currently unnamed system to Wired last month. While its specs aren’t finalized yet, it’s reportedly backward compatible with the PS4 and runs on AMD hardware derived from the company’s next-generation Ryzen 3 processor family and its unreleased Navi line of graphics cards.

Related

Fans can watch the State of Play in the video player above, or on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Watch's PlayStation's State of Play Livestream

    Watch's PlayStation's State of Play Livestream Here

    Sony is holding a new PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m Pacific. The livestream will last about 10 minutes, according to the PlayStation Blog, and fans can watch it here on Variety. PlayStation Worldwide Studios will give an extended look at the upcoming “MediEvil” remake. The original hack-and-slash adventure game [...]

  • Ubisoft Officially Unveils 'Tom Clancy's Ghost

    Ubisoft Officially Unveils 'Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint'

    “Breakpoint” is officially the next title in Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” tactical shooter franchise, and it’s coming out on Oct. 4, the publisher revealed in a livestream on Thursday. It takes place on a remote island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean called Auroa, the publisher said. Skell Technology — which appeared in [...]

  • Yet Another Oculus Reorg: Facebook Changes

    Facebook Reshuffles Oculus Leadership

    Facebook made some changes to the leadership of its virtual reality unit official Thursday, announcing that former Oculus head Hugo Barra is transitioning into a role focused in interacting with outside partners. His job will be filled by Eric Tseng, who had been director of AR/VR product management at the company. “He is the right [...]

  • Over 164 Million US Adults Enjoy

    Over 164 Million U.S. Adults Enjoy Playing Video Games (Report)

    A new study reveals that 65% of U.S. adults enjoy video games and many Americans are playing games for recreation as well as stress relief and other benefits, the Entertainment Software Association revealed in a press release Thursday. The study, titled “2019 Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry” shows the changing public [...]

  • Scopely Acquired DIGIT Game Studios, Makers

    Scopely Acquired DIGIT Game Studios, Makers of ‘Star Trek Fleet Command’

    Scopely acquired Irish developer DIGIT Game Studios on Thursday, after the success of “Star Trek Fleet Command,” according to a press release. Dublin-based DIGIT collaborated with Scopely to create “Star Trek Fleet Command,” an MMO/strategy game that came out last November. Since its release, the mobile game has surpassed $50 million in revenue. It’s currently [...]

  • 'Dota 2' Tournament Prize Pool Surpasses

    'Dota 2' Tournament Prize Pool Surpasses $8.5 Million

    The International 2019, a “Dota 2” tournament, already has a more than $8.5 million prize pool — and that number is still growing, as can be seen on the “Dota 2” website. The International prize pool for this year broke last year’s record, reaching $6 million within its first 24 hours of funding, as shared [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Nine, Week One Challenges Guide

    Season nine’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad