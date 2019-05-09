Watch’s PlayStation’s State of Play Livestream Here

Sony is holding a new PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m Pacific. The livestream will last about 10 minutes, according to the PlayStation Blog, and fans can watch it here on Variety.

PlayStation Worldwide Studios will give an extended look at the upcoming “MediEvil” remake. The original hack-and-slash adventure game came out on the first PlayStation console in 1998. It tells the story of skeletal hero Sir Daniel Fortesque and his quest to stop the evil sorcerer Lord Zarok from taking over the Kingdom of Gallowmere. Developer Other Ocean Interactive is working with PlayStation Worldwide Studios on the new title.

In addition to “MediEvil,” Sony said it will give a first look at a brand-new title. Plus, there will be other updates and announcements for upcoming PS4 games.

One thing Sony said it won’t discuss during the livestream is its next-generation console plans. It gave an exclusive peek at the currently unnamed system to Wired last month. While its specs aren’t finalized yet, it’s reportedly backward compatible with the PS4 and runs on AMD hardware derived from the company’s next-generation Ryzen 3 processor family and its unreleased Navi line of graphics cards.

Fans can watch the State of Play in the video player above, or on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.