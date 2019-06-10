Watch the 2019 PC Gaming Show Right Here

The E3 PC Gaming Show is coming Monday, and you can watch it right here on Variety.

The show, presented by PC Gamer and sponsored by the Epic Game Store, is starting at 10:00 a.m. PT on Monday, June 10. That’s 1:00 p.m. ET. You can watch it via the Twitch embed, courtesy of the official PC Gamer Twitch channel, below:

We’re sure to get some exciting PC gaming news from the event, which will be the fourth year of the show. Rebellion will be revealing a “major unannounced new title” and offering up a fresh look at “Evil Genius 2.”

Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, and Paradox Interactive will also be at the show. Maybe we’ll get a more in-depth look at Annapurna’s “12 Minutes,” an upcoming PC game (coming to Xbox One as well) teased at Sunday’s Xbox E3 Briefing.

Can’t wait? For a brief history of E3’s PC Gaming show, you can give this article a read to tide yourself over until 10 a.m. PT.

If you can’t catch the stream, you can still check out our coverage of the PC Gaming Show on Monday ahead of E3 2019. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.