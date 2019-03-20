Watch Nintendo’s Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase Here

Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase today to talk about some of the indie games coming to Switch in the near future. The presentation is about 30 minutes and it kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.
While we don’t know exactly what Nintendo will show during the livestream, we do know a number of high-profile indie games are coming to Switch in the near future, including Platinum Games’ “Astral Chain,” the retro 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode,” and the RPG sequel “Cat Quest II.” It’s possible we’ll see more of these titles, along with some new reveals.
Popular on Variety
Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros
John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'
Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'
Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'
Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming
Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'
Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase today to talk about some of the indie games coming to Switch in the near future. The presentation is about 30 minutes and it kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. While we don’t know exactly what Nintendo will show during the livestream, we do know a number [...]
Video game publisher Konami is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing some of its classic titles to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in three separate digital bundles, it announced on Wednesday. The “Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection” comes out on Apr. 18 and has eight ported titles along with a bonus book showing [...]
Each year at the Game Developers Conference, developers are invited to give five-minute microtalks during the annual Indie Soapbox event. This year’s session featured ten speakers and topics including the importance of diversity, striving for ethical design, and the value of setting deadlines without overworking yourself. The Soapbox session is typically a “no holds barred” [...]
Virtual reality is a technology with seemingly limitless potential, not just in the gaming space, but across a range of industries. The health field, in particular, is interested in the potential applications of VR tech to assist patients suffering from chronic pain. In his talk at GDC, David Putrino, Ph.D., walked through his organization’s efforts [...]
Google’s new game streaming platform Stadia made its debut at GDC. Although still missing some intangible details (namely, pricing or a launch date), publishers and developers still have thoughts on this ambitious attempt at bringing streaming to the mainstream. Stadia debuted with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed as a key franchise for the platform. Ubisoft co-founder Yves [...]
Imagine a game with “Pikmin’s” real-time critter management and the Poltergust 3000 from “Luigi’s Mansion’s” meshed together into a gorgeous “Where the Wild Things Are”-styled adventure that takes you to an alternate dimension. It’s a striking pitch that sums up the brilliance of the indie adventure game “The Wild at Heart.” Developed by Moonlight Kids, [...]
“Red Dead Online” is getting a big update this spring with some new features, developer Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday. “Alongside incorporating player feedback and addressing existing issues, the beta period has allowed us to lay the groundwork for the more advanced aspects of ‘Red Dead Online’ still to come,” it said in a post [...]