Watch Nintendo’s Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase Here

Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase today to talk about some of the indie games coming to Switch in the near future. The presentation is about 30 minutes and it kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

While we don’t know exactly what Nintendo will show during the livestream, we do know a number of high-profile indie games are coming to Switch in the near future, including Platinum Games’ “Astral Chain,” the retro 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode,” and the RPG sequel “Cat Quest II.” It’s possible we’ll see more of these titles, along with some new reveals.