Watch E3 Live on YouTube Here

E3 Live on YouTube is bringing all day coverage of the big event, and you can watch it right here on Variety.
The video above connects to YouTube’s stream via… well, YouTube! So you can watch along as host Geoff Keighley welcomes streamers, performers, and more to the event in Los Angeles.
The coverage starts at 10 a.m. PST on Sunday.
Phil Harrison from Google is going to talk with Keighley about Stadia at 11:30 a.m. Later in the day, the YouTube coverage will simulcast the Xbox E3 Briefing and the Bethesda press conference– so you’re sure to not miss a beat.
This story is developing.
