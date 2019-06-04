×
London-Based ‘Watch Dogs Legion’ Lets You Play As Any NPC in The Game

Watch Dogs
CREDIT: Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion,” the third installment of Ubisoft’s hacker series, will take place in a dystopian London and allow players to take over any NPC in the game, according to a now-removed listing on Amazon.co.uk.

The product description, no longer available on the site, states “Watch Dogs Legion” will be set in “a post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London’s fortunes.”

Players can recruit NPC’s in the game and then play as that character – in previous titles in the series allowed players to scan each NPC to generate personal information about them. “Play as anyone,” the description continues. “Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems.”

Ubisoft released a teaser trailer last month detailing its E3 press conference this year, which will take place at 1 p.m. PT on June 11. While there was no official announcement made for “Watch Dogs Legion” at the time, the video mentioned that “Ubisoft usually likes to save a few surprises for the show.” The E3 trailer did confirm several previously announced games will make a return to this year’s showcase, including “Beyond Good and Evil 2,” “For Honor,” “Rainbow Six Siege,” “Skull and Bones,” “The Division 2,” “Starlink: Battle for Atlas,” and “Transference.”

 

 

