Watch Devolver Digital’s E3 2019 Press Conference Right Here

Devolver Digital is holding its E3 2019 press conference today on Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. PT, and you’ll be able to watch it streamed via Twitch.

This year’s “Big Fancy Press Conference,” a name the publisher has adopted for its previous two E3 events since 2017, will continue to feature off-the-wall, Adult Swim-style comedy sequences, according to the official Devolver Twitter account.

“The Devolver Digital Big Fancy Press Conference 2019 will absolutely be more enjoyable if you are up to speed on the lore,” reads the tweet linking to recordings of its 2017 and 2018 E3 presentations which feature everything from full-on surrealist anti-corporate satire to gunfire and an exploding host.

“E3 is the single most important thing in the world for one week in June and who are we to deny participation in this annual explosion of reveal trailers, hands-on demos, and business cards,” Devolver Digital announced on its official propaganda page. “Devolver Digital will be in attendance again—sort of—and we wanted to share our plans.”

According to Devolver, “there will be four game reveals with one being available to purchase with money immediately and another releasing later but priced at something like $5,000.”

So, there is no word on what is likely to be shown this year’s event. But Devolver’s current collection of upcoming games do include “My Friend Pedro,” “Sometimes Always Monsters,” “The Talos Principle 2,” “Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass,” and “Metal Wolf Chaos XD”.