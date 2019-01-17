Watch The Latest ‘Anthem’ Weapons-Focused Livestream Here

BioWare is hosting its latest “Anthem” livestream on Thursday, with a lengthy presentation on the game’s selection of weapons.

The stream, which can be viewed on Twitch, begins at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST and will feature game director Jonathan Warner as well as lead producers Michael Gamble and Ben Irving. The two will explore a deep dive into weapons, whereas previous streams have found the “Anthem” staff discussing various builds, gear variety, the Fort Tarsis hub area, and a smattering of other information. These past streams are available to view and catch up with via YouTube.

There’s a special “Anthem” VIP demo in the works for players who pre-ordered the game, and it’s launching Jan. 25. It will be available for those who pre-ordered The Legion of Dawn or Standard editions of the game, though players with EA or Origin Access subscriptions on PC can also try the demo early.

For PlayStation 4, users, anyone who didn’t pre-order, and those without EA or Origin Access subscriptions, a regular demo will debut on Feb. 1.

“Anthem” is an online multiplayer action RPG that puts players in the role of a Freelancer, part of a group who leave civilization behind to explore the world around them, outfitted in special exosuits called Javelins. The suits can be customized with special weapon loadouts and various abilities. It’s currently scheduled for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 22, 2019.