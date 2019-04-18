‘The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series’ Is Available For Pre-Order

×
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series,” a comprehensive bundle featuring all four seasons of the narratively-driven zombie game, is now available to pre-order for Skybound Insiders on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, developer Skybound Games announced Thursday.

Pre-orders will open for the rest of the public starting Friday and running until May 31. “The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series” will be available in three Collector’s Packs, each containing exclusive digital and physical bonuses.

Each Collector’s Pack of “The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series” includes all four seasons of the game, plus
The Walking Dead: Michonne, along with digital bonuses. The Definitive Series features over 50 hours of gameplay over 23 episodes, with additional graphical enhancements and gameplay improvements, as well as behind-the-scenes bonus features, over 10 hours of developer commentary, a “Return of The Walking Dead” documentary
short, faithful recreations of classic menus, and a music player that includes over 40 musical tracks.

The Protector Pack, available for $99.99, includes digital bonuses, an Ericson School for Troubled Youth t-shirt, Clementine & Lee Enamel Pins, a Kenny Hat, Clementine Nesting Dolls, and a Disco Broccoli Plush.

The Guardian Pack, at $249.99, includes all items from the Protector Pack in a box with gold-stamped signatures from the Still Not Bitten team, as well as a 10” Clementine & Lee Diorama, and an 18”x24” Art Print from comic book artist Eric Zawadzki.

Finally, the Signature Pack, for $349.99, features all items from both Guardian and Protector Packs in a signature stamped box, plus a signed Art Print from members of the Still Not Bitten team, voiceover actors
and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Only 100 of those are available.

