See How This VR Dev Recreated Explorable Apartment For Oculus Quest

By

vr-dev-apartment
CREDIT: Twitter @mohenleo

Virtual reality developer Mohen Leo decided to recreate his apartment in VR using Unreal assets to use with his new Oculus Quest, and the results are pretty dang cool. Leo then posted videos and explanations on Twitter, as spotted by Digg.

Using his phone as a camera, under his nose, Leo tracked his movement around his actual apartment while walking “virtually” through his VR-recreation of his apartment. It’s the kind of thing you really need to see for yourself, so check out the short video demonstration below.

So how did he do it? To make a long explanation short, Leo first took many photos of his empty San Francisco apartment to create a photogrammetry scan of the space.

“The first steps date back two years, when I moved into an apartment in San Francisco,” Leo told Digg. “My rooms were completely empty, so I thought, ‘What if I used VR to visualize what different furniture options would look like before I actually buy the pieces?'”

Leo then used Unreal Engine 4 and assets from the Unreal Marketplace (Assetsville Town pack, specifically) to put the virtual furniture in his virtual apartment space with accurate dimensions compared to his real space and furniture.

This is a pretty exciting experiment, as VR use that is tied to accurate dimensions in the real world (“location-based AR,” as Leo explains) means movement in, say, a VR video game will feel less restrictive. The user can make full use of the space they’re in, without being led straight into objects that the VR world can’t account for, like a coffee table that’s in the way or having to go into a separate room. Check out the demo Leo posted below on how he tied his physical space to a VR space that’s not modeled after his apartment, in which gaps are used to keep users away from objects that should be avoided.

Leo gave a quick step-by-step of his process on Twitter. For more on the Oculus Quest and the future of VR, check out this Variety feature.

  vr-dev-apartment

    See How This VR Dev Recreated Explorable Apartment For Oculus Quest

    Virtual reality developer Mohen Leo decided to recreate his apartment in VR using Unreal assets to use with his new Oculus Quest, and the results are pretty dang cool. Leo then posted videos and explanations on Twitter, as spotted by Digg. Using his phone as a camera, under his nose, Leo tracked his movement around

  • Overwatch

    Tickets for the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals at Wells Fargo Center on Sale Now

    Tickets for this year’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, which will be taking place at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 29, are now on sale online and from the Wells Fargo Center box office. Upgrade packages are also available, which feature early entry, OWL merch, free parking, and access to an Overwatch meet-and-greet. The Grand Finals [...]

  • How to Watch Ubisoft's E3 2019

    How to Watch Ubisoft's E3 2019 Press Conference

    E3 2019 is happening next week, and while companies like Sony and Nintendo are not holding press conferences this year, Ubisoft kicks off its big showcase on Monday, Jun. 10 at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the press conference on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. Ubisoft’s pre-show starts at noon PT, and the publisher will [...]

  • Xbox Meta

    Xbox Teams Up with Meta Threads for Lifestyle Apparel Line

    Microsoft is teaming up with gamer apparel line Meta Threads to launch its second-generation of Xbox influenced tops starting June 11, it was announced Friday. The new line makes its debut during E3 with 15 pieces inspired by athletics and technology. These will be available exclusively at the Microsoft Theater from June 11-13, where buyers [...]

  • xbox-plaza

    How to Watch the Xbox E3 Briefing

    E3 is almost here, but coming up even sooner are the pre-E3 press conferences! Xbox will hold its E3 briefing on Sunday, and you can catch the details needed to enjoy the event right here. The show starts on June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT (that’s 4:00 p.m. ET) and it will be livestreamed via [...]

  • Starbreeze Studios logo

    Starbreeze Reconstruction Extension Granted

    Games publisher Starbreeze was granted an extension for its reconstruction by the Stockholm District Court on Friday, according to a news brief from the company (via GamesIndustry.biz). Starbreeze’s reconstruction period has been extended through to September 3, 2019, according to the news brief. The company originally filed for reconstruction in December of last year. Starbreeze [...]

  • jedi-fallen-star-wars

    How to Watch EA Play

    This year’s EA Play is going to kick off the pre-E3 events the weekend ahead of E3 has come to be known for— sure the event isn’t technically until June 11, but games publishers like Electronic Arts (EA) are ready to reveal what they have in the works, and we’re ready to cover the highlights [...]

