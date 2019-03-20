×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Vlambeer Arcade’ Brings Bite-Sized Games to Nintendo Switch

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Indie developer Vlambeer is bringing the bite-sized game compilation “Vlambeer Arcade” to Nintendo Switch later in 2019.

The collection of games will feature titles like “Ultra Bugs,” which resembles “Space Invaders,” though there are additional games being announced at a later date.

Vlambeer Arcade” is part of a series of releases the developer is bringing to Switch, including roguelike shooter “Nuclear Throne” and “Super Crate Box.”

This story is developing…

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • 'The Red Lantern' Brings A Harrowing

    'The Red Lantern' Brings A Harrowing Tale of the Iditarod to Nintendo Switch

    “The Red Lantern” is a new indie title from Timberline Studio following one young woman’s journey to participate in the Iditarod dog race. The Nintendo Switch title, revealed during Nintendo’s Spring Nindies Showcase, follows a protagonist whose “plan” is to get a van, get a sled, travel to Alaska, and then win the Iditarod race. [...]

  • Double Fine's Latest Is Post-Apocalyptic Action

    Double Fine's Latest Is Post-Apocalyptic Action Game 'Rad'

    Double Fine’s latest project is called “Rad,” and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch this summer, the studio revealed during Nintendo’s Spring 2019 Nindies Showcase on Wednesday. “Rad” is a top-down action game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting (“Rad” stands for “radiation,” apparently). But, unlike the usual gritty and grim post-apocalypses, “Rad’s” world is [...]

  • Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA,

    Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA, Stadia Won't Require its Use

    News Wednesday that Ubisoft’s “The Division 2” runs on Google Cloud is the latest example of the company’s push to expand its services beyond the barebone resources for mobile titles, to rich, expansive support for major AAA games. “We were traditionally focused on mobile because of the strength of ‘Pokemon Go,’ but we have also [...]

  • 'Cuphead' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    'Cuphead' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    The classic style and maddening gameplay of “Cuphead” is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, Nintendo announced Wednesday. The announcement came as a part of Nintendo’s Nindies Showcase for spring 2019. “Cuphead” made a deal with the devil in this run and gun title, and you might need to make a deal yourself to [...]

  • After 'Dead Cells,' Developer Motion Twins

    After 'Dead Cells,' Developer Motion Twin is Open to Anything

    After hundreds of thousands in sales, glowing reviews and awards from many corners of the industry, and fantastic player reception — “Dead Cells” developer Motion Twin is releasing a free “Rise of the Titans” update to their hit game later this month. But once that content is out on the market, the French studio’s future [...]

  • How IBM Is Using AI to

    How IBM Is Using AI to Build the Future of Esports Casting

    From The Masters to the U.S. Open, IBM has been consistent in its involvement in real-world sports. Now IBM is hoping to evolve alongside it, “as sports play time migrates from the physical playing field to massive organized, multiplayer video game competitions.” This week at GDC 2019, IBM is presenting its artificial intelligence-driven vision for [...]

  • 'Heroes of the Storm' Is Getting

    'Heroes of the Storm' Is Getting Rid of Paid Loot Boxes

    An upcoming patch for Blizzard’s MOBA effort “Heroes of the Storm” will remove pay-for loot boxes, the company announced in a blog post. Loot chests, as they’re called in the game, have been available to purchase through the game’s official shop using gems, the premium currency in “Heroes of the Storm.” Loot chests contain random [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad