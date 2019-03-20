‘Vlambeer Arcade’ Brings Bite-Sized Games to Nintendo Switch

Indie developer Vlambeer is bringing the bite-sized game compilation “Vlambeer Arcade” to Nintendo Switch later in 2019.

The collection of games will feature titles like “Ultra Bugs,” which resembles “Space Invaders,” though there are additional games being announced at a later date.

“Vlambeer Arcade” is part of a series of releases the developer is bringing to Switch, including roguelike shooter “Nuclear Throne” and “Super Crate Box.”

This story is developing…