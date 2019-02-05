‘Fortnite’ Voice Chat Tech Coming to Other Switch Games

Integrated voice chat service Vivox is releasing a software development kitthat will add both text and voice chat to Nintendo Switch titles.

The software will allow third-party developers to utilize the tech in a variety of games, including multiplayer titles. Currently, Nintendo Switch Online’s proprietary system does not include online voice chat support. As a result, titles like Epic Games’ “Fortnite” rely on Vivox on Switch for chat given that those on other platforms regularly play with those on the system. Meanwhile, Hi-Rez Studios’ “SMITE” and “Paladins” will soon be adding support in upcoming game updates.

Developers could implement the chat and allow players to speak to others via headset plugged directly into the console, which would widen the horizons for Switch owners feeling left out by the system’s lack of proper voice functionality.

“We’ve already seen a great deal of success with Nintendo and the use of our voice services in Fortnite,” said Dave Verratti, president of Vivox. “Multiplayer games can and should excel on Nintendo Switch, and we’re excited to see the results of the Vivox SDK on Nintendo Switch.”

Those interested in working alongside Vivox to implement this kind of functionality in new or current games on the market can reach out to the company to partner with them. With cross-platform play on the rise and seen throughout multiple titles on the market such as “Rocket League” and “Fortnite,” voice chat for multiplayer titles will undoubtedly become something of a boon, especially with simpler implementation on the table.